Coronavirus: Over 300,000 people now affected globally as Nigeria records 27 cases

The number of confirmed cases in the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic across the world surpassed 300,000 Sunday morning, data from worldometers.info has shown.

In spite of efforts by many governments to block its path, the virus continued to spread across many countries in Europe, the U.S. and Africa over the weekend.

Meanwhile, cases in China where the virus originated from have been on a decline for over a week. This, however, does not mean that the country has overcome the outbreak.

As at time of reporting, the virus has spread to all continents except Antarctica. At least a case of coronavirus has been reported in 188 countries, including Nigeria.

As of Sunday 11:15 GMT, a total of 311,982 people have been infected with 13,071 deaths reported globally.

Meanwhile, it has not all been bad news as 95, 874 people have recovered from the virus and discharged to go home .

China

The disease was first detected in Wuhan, China in December 2019 and has since spread to all over the world.

Although China is still the worst hit in terms of infected people, the number of deaths reported from the virus in the Asian country has been surpassed by Italy.

Currently, cases have been slowing down in China and activities are gradually picking up. As of Sunday, 81,054 infected cases have been reported in the country with 3,261 deaths.

China still has some infected people who are still undergoing treatment and health monitoring are still ongoing. Meanwhile, Wuhan is still under a partial lock-down.

Europe

Europe has become the new epicentre of the virus globally. As of Sunday, about five countries in Europe accounted for more than one third of the total number of confirmed cases and over half the total deaths globally.

Italy, which is worst hit, has reported 53,578 infected cases with 4,825 deaths. Spain reported 28, 572 infected cases with 1,381 deaths, Germany 22,364 cases with 84 deaths and France 14,459 cases and 562 deaths.

Italy now has the highest number of confirmed deaths globally and cases are still on the rise with lots of elderly people in critical condition.

US

Cases in the U.S. have continued to soar, rising to more than 25,000 over the weekend.

As at Sunday morning, 26,900 cases had been reported with 348 deaths. The U.S. now has fourth highest numbers of cases.

Health officials in hard hit parts of the U.S. are rationing medical equipment and limiting tests to health care workers and severely ill patients as the federal government seeks to expand production of crucial supplies.

Tens of millions of people in states from coast to coast remain in effective lock down as officials order residents to stay home and practice aggressive social distancing.

Africa

Although countries on the continent were among the last to record cases of the virus, new cases have also been increasing.

Egypt still tops the chart of countries with the most infected cases in Africa. It has reported 294 cases with 10 deaths. It is closely followed by South Africa with 240 cases but no death reported. Algeria has the highest number of deaths in Africa with 139 cases confirmed.

Some other African countries which have reported cases are Rwanda, Cameron, Ghana Morocco, Burkina Faso, Tunisia, Senegal Democratic Republic of Congo, Togo and Nigeria.

In Nigeria, cases have been increasing as five new cases were confirmed Sunday morning. This brings the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country to 27.

More cases are still expected to be reported as contact tracing is ongoing.

No respite yet

There is still no respite yet from the Covid-19 outbreak.

Although lots of research is ongoing, there is no known agreed cure or potent vaccine to combat the spread.

Health experts, including in the World Health Organisation, strongly recommended social distancing, a practice that involves people keeping a physical distance of at least one metre from one another, as a potent form of suppressing the spread of COVID-19.