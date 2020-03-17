Nigeria commences programme to address low immunisation coverage

Related News

To address gaps in routine immunisation coverage in Nigeria, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has introduced the Integrated Medical Outreach Programme (I-MOP).

The programme seeks to rapidly improve immunisation outputs and strengthen primary health care.

It includes the conduct of immunisation fixed posts, temporary posts, mobile teams and medical outreach sessions which will be implemented in the 409 lowest performing local government areas in Nigeria.

Speaking at the flag-off of I-MOP in Abuja on Tuesday, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said the programme is to bridge the gap in bringing public health services to vulnerable populations.

“The I-MOP is a crucial feature of our overall human capacity development efforts. Despite our best effort, there is a significant gap in bringing public health services to a vulnerable population especially in rural areas, riverine areas and other difficult to reach areas in the country.

“This attempt to take basic health care services, health education, basic surgeries and screening for diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, tuberculosis, HIV/AIDS and cancer to this difficult to reach areas is sensible,” he said.

Intervention

Mr Osinbajo said the intervention will scale up access to routine immunisation and other primary health care services in selected low performing LGAs.

“IMOP is for the unreached, under-served and vulnerable communities in 409 selected LGAs in the 36 states of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT),” he said.

The first round of IMOP implementation is planned for March 23, the second round on April 20, and the third round on June 1.

READ ALSO:

Mr Osinbajo said the federal government has maintained the policy of providing immunisation services free to all against all vaccine-preventable diseases.

“The federal government is fully responsible for providing the required immunisation vaccines in collaboration with our global partners to ensure consistent and sustainable availability of life-saving vaccines for all eligible children,” he said.

Challenges

The vice president said public health care in a populous developing country will always have its peculiar challenges, but therein also lies the immense opportunity: “The challenge of providing services on scale both in terms of cost and Human Resources.

”But it is a surmountable challenge, we are determined to take advantage of all that innovation and technology will provide us,” he said.

More work needed

In his remarks, the Executive Director of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA), Faisal Shuaib, said I-MOP is an opportunity for government to fulfill its promise of delivering the dividends of democracy, justice and equity to all Nigerians.

He said despite closing obvious gaps in Immunisation and primary health care delivery, the country still has more work to do.

“We still have a long way to go If we are to achieve our vision and aspirations for a country where basic but quality health services would be accessible and affordable.

“While we continue to make progress towards strengthening the health system, opportunities like the Integrated Medical Outreach Programme provide unique platforms for the health system to bridge gaps and make sure no one is left behind a in the journey towards Universal Health Coverage,” he said.

In his speech, the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, said despite improvement in immunisation coverage, more than three million Nigerian children are yet to be fully immunised.

”We have planned and worked hard at the Federal Ministry of Health but there is still a lot more to be done to extend health care to Nigerians, especially the vulnerable and under-served, ” he said.

He urged parents and guardians to ensure their children benefit from the I-MOP initiative.