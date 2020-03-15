Coronavirus: London new baby infected now out of “danger and recovering”

Related News

The newborn baby who was infected with Covid-19 at birth is reportedly ‘out of danger, and recovering’, The Sun UK reported on Sunday.

The baby born in London on Saturday is the youngest patient of the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak.

The London baby was thought to have been infected after birth from sneezing and coughing.

The mother of the child had been rushed to the hospital some days earlier suspecting pneumonia but her Covid-19 status was known after she had delivered her child.

They were treated at separate hospitals – the baby at North Middlesex where it was born and the mother moved to a specialist infections hospital.

The Sun said the baby is now ‘out of danger’ and recovering well.

It is believed the baby was infected after birth from coughs or sneezes and it was tested within minutes of its arrival.

The Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists has advised that healthy babies should not be separated from infected mums and can be breastfed.

Officials have advised that pregnant women and babies are at low risk from coronavirus and are likely to only endure mild symptoms.

First case

The London baby is not the first case of a child getting infected after birth. During the peak of the outbreak in China, a Chinese baby had previously been infected with the disease 30 hours after birth.

The baby was born on February 2 in Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus.

The baby’s mother tested positive before she gave birth. It is unclear how the disease was transmitted – in the womb, or after birth.

However, the newborn baby in London is now the world’s youngest coronavirus victim reported.

Children

As of Sunday 10:30 GMT, 157,478 confirmed cases of the disease have so far been reported in 155 countries with 5,845 deaths. But only a handful of children have come down with the virus.

Out of these figures, very few are children and death rate among the infected cases has also been very low.

Due to the fact that the disease is new and researches are still ongoing, there has been no explanation as to why children are least infected and not dying from coronavirus.

However, parents are advised to constantly observe good hygiene and health practices to keep their children and wards safe.