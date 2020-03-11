JUST IN: WHO declares Coronavirus a pandemic

Related News

The ongoing Covid-19 outbreak can now be classified as pandemic disease, the World Health Organisation said on Wednesday.

The WHO chief, Tedros Ghebreyesus, in his daily status briefing on the disease in Geneva, declared that the coronavirus has now attained an alarming status and therefore can be referred to a pandemic situation.

“We have therefore made the assessment that COVID19 can be characterized as a pandemic,” Mr Ghebreyesus said.

It comes after the UN agency warned Tuesday the threat of the killer infection triggering a worldwide pandemic is now ‘very real’.

More than 112,000 people around the world have now been infected with the coronavirus and at least 4,000 have died.

The number of new cases being diagnosed in China is now falling but outbreaks are surging elsewhere in the world, particularly in Europe and Iran.

More detail soon…