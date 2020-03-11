UK Health minister and Conservative MP, Nadine Dorries, tests positive for coronavirus

Related News

U.K Health minister and Conservative member of parliament (MP), Nadine Dorries, has been diagnosed with Coronavirus, BBC reported on Wednesday.

Ms Dorries is the first MP to test positive to Covid-19, which has been plaguing many countries across the world, including the U.K.

She said she had taken all the advised precautions after finding out and has been self-isolating at home.

The MP for Mid Bedfordshire said in a statement that Public Health England had started tracing people she had been in contact with, and the department and her parliamentary office were closely following its advice.

The 62-year-old, who began her career as a nurse, later tweeted that it had been ” pretty rubbish but I hope I’m over the worst of it now. “.

She added that her worries are more about her 84-year-old mother who was staying with her and began to cough on Tuesday.

It is not known how many meetings Ms Dorries had attended at Westminster or in her constituency in recent days.

Outbreak

As of the time of reporting, there has been a total of 382 confirmed cases and six deaths from the virus in the UK.

The latest person to die was a man in his early 80s who had underlying health conditions.

The UK is one of the over 100 countries which have recorded at least a case of the disease.

The outbreak was first detected in Wuhan, China and has since spread across the world to all the continent except Antarctica.

So far, over 100,000 people have been infected and about 3,500 deaths recorded from the virus.

Precaution

The outbreak has been having its toll on the world’s economy, sports and events.

Meanwhile, Manchester City’s Premier League match against Arsenal on Wednesday has been postponed as “a precautionary measure” because of the outbreak.

Also, some Arsenal players are in self-isolation after coming into contact with Olympiakos owner, Evangelos Marinakis, who tested positive for the virus.

NHS

Disease outbreaks have been having its toll on the public health services in England.

BBC said the government will unveil its first Budget later, amid growing fears about the impact the outbreak will have on the UK economy.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has pledged the NHS will get “whatever resources it needs” during the crisis, while he is also expected to unveil measures to boost the self-employed and small businesses who are left out of pocket.

Meanwhile, NHS England said it was scaling up its capacity for testing people for the infection, with the number of cases set to rise.