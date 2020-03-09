Nigerian with coronavirus in U.S. likely got it outside – NCDC

Related News

The Nigerian with the confirmed case of Covid-19 (coronavirus) in the U.S. likely got it outside Nigeria, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control disclosed on Sunday.

NCDC, in a tweet as regards the story of the confirmed case in a Nigerian in Washington DC, said the patient’s travel history shows that the likelihood of his infection while in Nigeria is very low.

The Nigerian health agency tweeted on its twitter handle @NCDCgov at 8:54 PM on Sunday that it is already in touch with the Centre for Disease Control and the U.S. CDC, Nigeria.

“We are in touch with @CDCgov & @USCDCNIGERIA on the #COVID19 positive case in Washington, of Nigerian origin.

” The patient’s travel history shows that the likelihood of his infection while in Nigeria is very low,” it said.

U.S. Cases

The coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. has not been encouraging as there reports of increasing cases of the disease on a daily basis.

The unnamed Nigeria who tested positive to the disease in Washington DC was said to have gone to visit relatives in the town. He, however, tested positive in Maryland.

As of Monday, The New York Times reported that the U.S. has counted at least 539 cases across 34 states.

It reported that Connecticut reported its first case and Washington announced that another patient being treated for coronavirus had died on Sunday — while the District of Columbia, and logged 22 deaths.

Washington State, New York, California and Oregon have also declared emergencies.

A growing number of schools are shutting down across the country, raising concerns about how the closures will affect learning, burden families and upend communities.

Also, the U.S. Army suspended travel to and from Italy and South Korea, now the world’s third largest hot spot, until May 6, an order that affects 4,500 soldiers and family members.

Based on the growing development, the leading U.S. expert on infectious diseases, Anthony S. Fauci, on Sunday also said that it was possible that regional lockdowns could become necessary and recommended that those at greatest risk — the elderly and those with underlying health conditions — abstain from travel.

Nigeria’s situation

Meanwhile, Nigeria is one of the countries which have reported at least a case of the Covid-19 disease since the disease was detected in Wuhan China in December.

As at time of this report, Nigeria now has two confirmed cases of the disease.

The first was reported in February 28 in an Italian businessman who had flown into the country on business.

While the second case was reported on March 8, in one of the people who had contacts with the Italian.

Contacting tracing of people who have been in contact with the Italian has been ongoing since the Italian was diagnosed with the disease.

Also, people suspected of the new coronavirus are being screened and so far no other person has tested positive to Covid-19 in the country.

As of Friday, 21 suspected cases have been reported in four states – Lagos, Kano, Abuja and Ogun and 20 tested negative, with one result pending.

All the suspected people are however still under close observation, the health minister, Osagie Ehanire said.