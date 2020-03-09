Nigeria confirms second case of coronavirus in Ogun state

Coronavirus [PHOTO CREDIT: FDA]
Nigeria has confirmed its second case of Covid-19 (coronavirus).

The confirmation was done by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

This was disclosed in a situation report released by the health agency on Monday.

The case was not imported like the previous one, but confirmed in one of the contacts traced to an Italian earlier last month.

Nigeria as of February 28 had reported its first case of coronavirus in an Italian businessman who had flown into the country for business.

The Italian and the second case are still quarantined.

More details soon.

