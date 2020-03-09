Coronavirus: Egypt confirms first death in Africa

Related News

Egypt has confirmed its first death from COVID-19 (coronavirus) after a 60-year-old German tourist died at the Hurghada General hospital on Sunday.

The health ministry spokesperson, Khaled Megahed, confirmed that the German tourist who arrived Hurghada, Egypt, seven days earlier from Luxor, showed symptoms of a high fever upon his arrival.

He later (on Saturday) tested positive for coronavirus at the General Hospital and was placed in intensive care.

He suffered from respiratory failure caused by acute pneumonia.

Egypt confirmed its first case of the virus on February 14 and has since confirmed 55 cases as of Sunday.

The number of cases increased after “33 passengers onboard a River Nile cruise ship were found to be infected by the virus.”

The ship arrived from Aswan in the city of Lukor, a city in southern Egypt on Thursday. It was towed to the outskirts of the city and placed under quarantine after a Taiwanese-American passenger tested positive of COVID-19 upon her return home.

Reuters reports that in total, “171 people were on board the boat including 101 passengers and 70 crew, Zayed said. Of the 45 suspected cases from the boat announced over the past two days, 19 were foreign nationals.”

Egypt’s minister of health, Hala Zayed, said that testing devices at airports that would show whether travellers had coronavirus within 30 minutes were being deployed.

Egypt had announced only three cases of coronavirus before the incident with the cruise ship, amongst the cases one of them was reported to have recovered fully.

Countries with confirmed cases in Africa include Egypt, Algeria, Nigeria, Tunisia, Senegal, Cameroon, with 55, 19, 1, 1, 4, 1, cases respectively.

Africa had a total of 81 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as at Sunday.

Globally there are more than 100 thousand confirmed cases, more than 3500 deaths, and 62,355 recovered cases, according to Worldometer.