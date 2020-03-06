Coronavirus: Three new suspected cases under isolation in Lagos

Related News

The Lagos State Ministry of Health has recorded three new suspected cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

Akin Abayomi, the Commissioner for Health, who said this on Thursday, noted that the suspected patients are under isolation at the containment facility in Yaba, Lagos.

“Their samples have been taken and results are being expected,” he said. “The suspected patients came to Nigeria from France, England and China.”

The first case of coronavirus index was confirmed in Nigeria last week, when an Italian national tested positive to the infection.

Since its outbreak, the Nigerian government has been making efforts to curtail the possible spread of the virus as most people that had contact with the affected patient were identified and quarantined.

The Lagos government completed an isolation facility in readiness for the treatment of the virus, in case more cases were recorded.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how three foreign nationals, who were suspected to have COVID-19, tested negative between three days in Lagos. More people tested in Abuja have also tested negative to the disease.

Meanwhile, the commissioner said one of the suspected patients is a Nigerian who visited France for seven days and returned to Lagos days ago.

Mr Abayomi said the patient had headache and respiratory symptoms.

“So, because he had been to a country where there is an active person to person transmission, it could be a common cold, but there is a possibly that it could be coronavirus.

“We are not taking chances, there is active transmission going on in France and we have isolated him,” the commissioner said.

He said the patients are being tested and test results awaited.