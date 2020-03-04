Coronavirus: Buhari Lauds Dangote Foundation’s N200 Million Donation

President Muhammadu Buhari [Photo: © AFP]

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF) for donating N200 million to assist in combating Coronavirus in the country.

The president recalled that the organisation had, in the past, donated N1 billion to tackle Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) in Africa.

“Hand in hand, standing shoulder to shoulder, we can confront our challenges as a country. This is a path for us all to follow as a people,” Mr Buhari said, in a statement signed by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President, (Media and Publicity), on Wednesday.

Mr Buhari also used ‘’the opportunity to reiterate his earlier charge that Nigerians should take the necessary hygiene precautions, rather than panic about the Covid-19, after discovery of the index case in the country last week.’’

The president said, “government, at various levels, is poised to ensure that the country and her people remain safe from the virus, which is spreading rapidly in many parts of the world.’’

Nigeria last Thursday reported a confirmed case of COVID-19 which was detected in an Italian businessman who had flown into the country on business.

Since then, the Italian has been quarantined, placed under treatment and people who have had contact with him, traced and put under supervised isolation. So far, Nigeria has not recorded any new case of coronavirus, which has caused over 3,000 deaths globally, the majority in China.

