Coronavirus: Four Chinese Quarantined in Abuja

In line with measures to forestall the spread of Coronavirus, four Chinese nationals have been quarantined at the University of Abuja Teaching hospital.

The Chinese are being held in separate facility after they tested negative to the dreaded virus, an official said.

The yet-to-be identified Chinese were said to have symptoms of the pneumonia-like disease upon arrival on Tuesday after a spot check at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport in Abuja.

They were brought into a holding facility at the teaching hospital around 4:30 p.m. same day, according to Mr Sulai, a staff of the information unit.

“They tested negative for the virus but they are being quarantined for the next 14 days at a separate facility, as a necessary precaution”, Mr Sulai, who refused to give his surname said Wednesday.

The Chief Medical Director, Bissallah Ekele, directed questions regarding the development to the focal person, Infection Prevention Control.

The focal person was not in the office Wednesday afternoon. His known numbers were switched off.

Mr Sulai said the hospital, with the World Health Organization, will provide more details of the issue on Thursday when the ‘Monthly Clinical Presentation on Coronavirus’ is billed to hold.

PREMIUM TIMES also observed a notice of the Thursday presentation on coronavirus posted on information boards across the hospital.

Nigeria last Thursday reported a confirmed case of COVID-19 which was detected in an Italian businessman who had flown into the country on business.

Since then, the Italian has been quarantined, placed under treatment and people who have had contacts with him traced and put under supervised isolation. So far, Nigeria has not recorded any new case of coronavirus, which has caused over 3,000 deaths globally, majority in China.