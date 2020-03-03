Coronavirus confirmed in 73 countries (FULL LIST)

Related News

Just some hours after Senegal, Saudi Arabia and Jordan recorded their first confirmed cases of Coronavirus (Covid-19) on Monday, the U.S. also announced four new deaths from the disease.

Other countries which reported their first confirmed coronavirus cases included Tunisia, Czech Republic, Scotland, and the Dominican Republic and Indonesia.

As at the time of reporting, more than 90,000 people across 73 countries are now infected, while the death toll globally has exceeded 3,000.

While, deaths toll in Iran rose to 66, the highest outside China, WHO said that the number of new cases outside China rose nine times higher than those inside the Asian country in the last 24 hours.

This implies that cases reported outside China are increasing daily while cases in China which is the epicentre for the disease has been on a gradual decline.

Outbreak

In spite of the decline in China, there is no respite as cases are fast spreading to new territories.

The WHO chief, Tedros Ghebreyesus, on Monday evening, said that countries need to raise their level of surveillance and be alert, in order to control the outbreak.

He said that public health officials are operating in “uncharted territory” as they combat the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has infected more than 90,000 people across 73 countries and territories as of Monday evening.

Currently, Iran happens to be the hot spot in the middle east, while Italy seems to have contributed to the spread in Europe and in Nigeria.

In South Korea, cases are being detected in clusters and have the second largest number after China.

Africa

In Africa, five countries have now reported cases of the new coronavirus on the continent.

Algeria confirmed two new cases of COVID-19. The cases were confirmed in two females tested positive of the disease March 1. Algeria now has three confirmed cases in total – the first case was reported seven days ago.

Also, Egypt now has two cases, while Nigeria, Senegal and Tunisia have a case each.

Here is the list of all the countries who as at 00:00 on Tuesday, reported at least a case since the outbreak broke out in December in Wuhan.

1. Afghanistan (1 case)

2. Algeria (2 cases)

3. Andorra (1 case)

4. Armenia (1 case)

5. Australia (35 cases, 1 death)

6. Austria (10 cases)

7. Bahrain (49 cases)

8. Belarus (1 case)

9. Belgium (1 case)

10. Brazil (2 cases)

11. Cambodia (1 case)

12. Canada (24 cases)

13. Croatia (6 cases)

14. Czech Republic (5 cases)

15. Denmark (3 cases)

16. Dominican Republic (1 case)

17. Ecuador (7 cases)

18. Egypt (2 cases)

19. Estonia (1 case)

20. Finland (3 cases)

21. France (130 cases, 2 deaths)

22. Georgia (1 case)

23. Germany (158 cases)

24. Greece (7 cases)

25. Hong Kong (100 cases, 2 deaths)

26. Iceland (3 case)

27. India (6 cases)

28. Indonesia (2 cases)

29. Iran (1,501 cases, 66 deaths)

30. Iraq (26 cases)

31. Ireland (1 case)

32. Israel (12 cases)

33. Italy (2,036 cases, 52 deaths)

34. Japan (974 cases, 12 deaths)

35. Jordan (1 case)

36. Kuwait (56 cases)

37. Latvia (1 case)

38. Lebanon (13 cases)

39. Lithuania (1 case)

40. Luxembourg (1 case)

41. Macao (10 cases)

42. Malaysia (25 cases)

43. Mexico (5 cases)

44. Monaco (1 case)

45. Nepal (1 case)

46. Netherlands (7 cases)

47. New Zealand (1 case)

48. Nigeria (1 case)

49. North Macedonia (1 case)

50. Norway (15 cases)

51. Oman (6 cases)

52. Pakistan (5 cases)

53. Philippines (3 cases, 1 death)

54. Portugal (2 cases)

55. Qatar (7 cases)

56. Romania (3 cases)

57. Russia (6 cases)

58. San Marino (1 case)

59. Saudi Arabia (1 case)

60. Senegal (1 case)

61. Singapore (108 cases)

62. South Korea (4,812 cases, 29 deaths)

63. Spain (73 cases)

64. Sri Lanka (1 case)

65. Sweden (13 cases)

66. Switzerland (18 cases)

67. Taiwan (41 cases, 1 death)

68. Thailand (42 cases, 1 death)

69. Tunisia (1 case)

70. United Arab Emirates (21 cases)

71. United Kingdom (40 cases)

72. United States (105 cases, 6 deaths)

73. Vietnam (16 cases)

The figure from the U.S. include presumptive positive cases awaiting confirmation from the US Centers for Disease Control.