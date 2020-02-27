Chinese patient tests negative to coronavirus in Lagos – Official

Related News

The Lagos State Ministry of Health has said a Chinese national in the state who was suspected to have coronavirus has tested negative.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, said on Wednesday that the patient was subjected to ‘sophisticated testing’ and was confirmed negative.

The unidentified Chinese national arrived Nigeria seven weeks ago and was presented at the Reddington Hospital, Ikeja on Wednesday, after he complained of fever.

The commissioner said the hospital maintained a high index of suspicion, isolated the patient and reported the case to the ministry.

“We took up the case, transferred the patient to the State Isolation Unit at the Mainland hospital which is our specialised infectious disease hospital. His blood samples were taken to the virology laboratory for analysis and it came out negative,” the commissioner said.

Based on the result of the test, Mr Abayomi said that the likelyhood of COVID-19 infection in this particular patient was very low and the test confirms that there is no case of coronavirus in Lagos State as of now.

“I would like to reassure Lagosians that our vigilance levels are very high and we are putting more measures in place to safe guard the state,” he said.

He urged Lagosians to desist from posting unverified news that can cause unnecessary panic in the metropolis.

This recent case is the third suspected coronavirus case in Lagos State.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the ministry debunked a rumour on February 1 that an individual who returned from China that same week was down with symptoms of COVID-19.

“This individual returned from China last week and went for a routine medical check as requested by his employers. He showed no symptoms of illness and has not been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus,” the ministry said.

In the second case, there were allegations that some Chinese nationals living at Osoba close, Gowon Estate, Alimosho local government were down with COVID-19 “and treating themselves secretly”.

The commissioner debunked the news saying the claims were untrue and investigation revealed that aforementioned address was non-existent on Gowon Estate.

Mr Adebayo said Lagos State or Nigeria is yet to have a confirmed case of COVID-19, which has spread to many countries from China where it first emerged.