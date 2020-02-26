Brazil confirms first coronavirus case in South America

Related News

A Sao Paulo resident who recently travelled to Italy has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Brazil’s Health Ministry said, in the first confirmed case in South America on Wednesday.

“The case of coronavirus has been confirmed.

“The test carried out by the Instituto Adolfo Lutz came back with a positive result

“ Thus, Brazil has its first confirmed case of the disease,’’ Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta said at a news conference.

The 61-year-old coronavirus patient is currently under quarantine in his home and 30 of his family members have been placed under observation, the ministry said.

In addition to the confirmed case, there are 20 other suspected cases under investigation.

59 suspected cases have already been ruled out.

(dpa/NAN)