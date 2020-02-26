Coronavirus, Ebola, Lassa fevers caused by corruption, Magu insists

Related News

The acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, has insisted that the raging Corona virus is caused by corruption.

He alleged that some lab scientists many have also created the Lassa fever and Ebola viruses with an intention to destroy other people’s lives. “It is created by a corrupt mind,” he said.

The acting EFCC boss said this on Tuesday at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

“Yes, I insist (on) what I said before. Honestly speaking, this virus must have been created by somebody with a corrupt mind,” Mr Magu said.

“Even the Ebola virus was caused by somebody who is wicked enough to create problems for another country.

“There is no ‘better corrupt mind’ than a person who would just sit down in a laboratory and create a virus that would kill a fellow human being.

The EFCC boss had earlier said he believed that the virus was caused by corruption during the passing out parade of 281 cadets of the EFCC Detective Inspector Course-5, at the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna, on Tuesday.

His statement elicited widespread criticisms from Nigerians who questioned the intelligence of such a comment, forcing the EFCC to issue a disclaimer on social media which it immediately deleted.

It later posted a ‘clarification’ of what its acting chairman said.

EFCC PRESS RELEASES Covid 19: Understanding What Magu Said The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, wishes to note the spirited attempts by a section of the media to take the shine off its glorious outing on the occasion of the Passing Out Parade, POP…

1/ pic.twitter.com/ax4insmCu4 — EFCC Nigeria (@officialEFCC) February 23, 2020

Coronavirus, officially named COVID-19, broke out in Wuhan in Hubei province of China in December.

Over 80,000 people have been infected in China since the outbreak began in an illegal wildlife market in the central city of Wuhan in December.

The disease has infected over 1716 medical workers in China alone and other persons in about 25 countries, whilst causing no less than 1,875 deaths. Majority of the deaths are in Wuhan.

A cure has not been found.

Ebola Virus was first detected in Nigeria, on July 20, 2014, after a Liberian-American, Patrick Sawyer, who flew from Liberia to Nigeria’s most populous state, Lagos, ended up exposing 20 people to the deadly virus that led to eight deaths.

42 days later, the World Health Organization, on October 20, 2014, officially declared Nigeria Ebola-Free, after the last confirmed case of the virus was discharged from the hospital, giving sufficient confidence to declare the outbreak over.

The Minister for Health, Osagie Ehanire, had said the federal government is making progress on developing a vaccine, in partnership with a German research firm, against the Lassa Fever virus.