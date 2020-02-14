Egypt confirms first case of Coronavirus

Picture used to illustrate Coronavirus story
Picture used to illustrate Coronavirus story

Egypt confirmed on Friday its first case of Covid-19 (coronavirus) in a foreigner who had been put into isolation in hospital, Reuters has reported.

The health ministry said in a statement that it had immediately informed the World Health Organisation and had taken all necessary preventative measures

It, however, did not give the nationality of the affected person, or any other details.

Confirming the case, WHO Eastern Mediterranean on twitter handle @WHOEMRO, said the person was carrying the virus, but had not shown any symptoms and was in a stable condition.

The UN health agency confirmed the first COVID19 case in Egypt, after official confirmation by Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population.

It said WHO Egypt and the country’s health agencies are collaborating closely in outbreak investigation and response actions.

With the new confirmed case, the total number cases in the WHOEMRO region is 9: UAE, 8 and Egypt, 1.

Though there have been scares and suspected cases in Africa, the Egyptian case is the first confirmed case reported in Africa.

No respite

Meanwhile, there seems to be no respite yet from the ongoing (Covid-19) coronavirus outbreak as there are now 47,505 laboratory confirmed cases of the disease in China.

WHO in its daily briefing said there are now a total of 47,505 laboratory-confirmed COVID19 cases in China, and 16,427 cases that have been clinically-confirmed in Hubei province.

As of Friday, there have been 1,381 deaths in China, including 121 reported today.

Meanwhile, outside China, there have been 505 cases in 24 countries and two deaths.

This was before the announcement of confirmed case in Egypt.

These figures have been rising consistently since the disease was first detected in Wuhan in December and there is no timeline yet on how soon the world would have a cure or vaccine to contain its spread.

WHO Director-General, Tedros Ghebreyesus, said they are seeking further clarity on how clinical diagnosis is being made, to ensure other respiratory illnesses including influenza are not getting mixed into the COVID-19 data.

“As you know, China has changed the way it reports data from Hubei province.”

The number of new cases appeared to be stabilising until Thursday, when China changed its methodology for counting the disease.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.