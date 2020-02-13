Coronavirus: NMA wants isolation centres at entry points

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Edo Chapter, has urged the federal government to build isolation centres at point of entries into the country to check viral diseases.

Valentine Omoifo, chairman of the chapter, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Benin.

He said that an isolation centre could prevent coronavirus and other diseases from coming into the country.

“The government should be proactive because we are lucky that the virus is not in Nigeria. This virus is a respiratory virus in China which has taken so many lives.

“Coronavirus emanated from a livestock market in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where illegal sales of wildlife are done.

“The good thing is that coronavirus has not gotten into Nigeria, but it`s spreading fast and has killed a lot of people in China.

“Some countries are already taking measures so that coronavirus would not get to their country. Nigeria has made some efforts but we should do more.

“Nigeria should have an isolation centre to study and check people (who) come into the country,” he said.

