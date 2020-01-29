WHO, China leaders discuss steps in battle against coronavirus outbreak

Related News

The president of China, Xi Jinping, has assured the world that China would defeat the ‘devil’ (coronavirus), which has killed more than 100 people in the country.

Mr Jinping gave this assurance on Tuesday while meeting with the World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General, Tedros Ghebreyesus, in Beijing.

Mr Ghebreyesus had travelled to China on Tuesday to share the latest information on the novel coronavirus 2019 (2019-nCoV) outbreak.

This is due to the increasing rise in the number of confirmed cases and deaths reported from the outbreak since it was detected in the country in December.

The new disease was first detected in Wuhan and has since spread to all other parts of the country. As at Tuesday, the disease has been exported to over 11 countries.

WHO, in a statement released via its website, said both of them shared the latest information on the novel coronavirus 2019 (2019-nCoV) outbreak and reiterated their commitment to bring it under control.

Also at the meeting was the WHO Regional Director, Takeshi Kasai and Executive Director of the WHO Health Emergencies Program, Mike Ryan. They met the State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Wang Yi and Minister of Health, Ma Xiaowei.

The National Health Commission presented China’s strong public health capacities and resources to respond and manage respiratory disease outbreaks.

The discussions focused on continued collaboration on containment measures in Wuhan, public health measures in other cities and provinces, conducting further studies on the severity and transmissibility of the virus, continuing to share data, and for China to share biological material with WHO.

These measures will advance scientific understanding of the virus and contribute to the development of medical countermeasures such as vaccines and treatments.

The two sides agreed that the WHO will send international experts to visit China as soon as possible to work with Chinese counterparts on increasing understanding of the outbreak to guide global response efforts.

Mr Ghebreyesus said stopping the spread of the virus, both in China and globally, is WHO’s highest priority.

“We appreciate the seriousness with which China is taking this outbreak, especially the commitment from top leadership, and the transparency they have demonstrated, including sharing data and genetic sequence of the virus.

“WHO is working closely with the government on measures to understand the virus and limit transmission. WHO will keep working side-by-side with China and all other countries to protect health and keep people safe.” he said.

The WHO mission comes as the number of people confirmed with the virus rose to over 4500 globally, as at January 28, with the greatest number being in China.

The WHO delegation said it highly appreciated the actions China has implemented in response to the outbreak, its speed in identifying the virus and openness to sharing information with WHO and other countries.

However, much remains to be understood about 2019-nCoV.

The source of the outbreak and the extent to which it has spread in China are not yet known. While the current understanding of the disease remains limited, most cases reported to date have been milder, with around 20 per cent of those infected experiencing severe illness.

Both WHO and China noted that the number of cases being reported, including those outside China, is deeply concerning.

Better understanding of the transmissibility and severity of the virus is urgently required to guide other countries on appropriate response measures.

WHO said it will continually monitor the developments and the Director-General can reconvene the International Health Regulations (2005) Emergency Committee on very short notice, as needed.

It said the committee members are on stand-by and are informed regularly of developments.