Kano records 5.8% modern contraceptive use – Expert

Kano State recorded a low prevalence of modern contraceptive use of 5.8 per cent in 2018.

An expert on reproductive health, Habib Sadauki, disclosed this on Thursday at high consultative meeting on family planning in the state.

The conference was organised by development Research and Project Centre, dPRC.

Mr Sadauki, a consultant gynecologist, recalled that the modern contraceptive use in Kano in 2013 was 1.3 per cent, but has risen over the years to 5.8 per cent in 2018.

According to him, two decades ago, it was a taboo to discuss family planning in the Ministry of Health, not to mention demanding for budgetary allocation.

No budget

PREMIUM TIMES observed that there is no budget for family planning in Kano State’s appropriation law 2020, despite family planning commodities and consumables out of stock in many public hospitals.

“Presently Kano has 5.8 fertility rate, which is above the 5.3 national average. Based on this trend, the state population would be more than 50 million by 2050.

“The state government has anticipated the implication of this uncontrolled population growth and adopted free family planning services, national family planning costed implementation plan and integrated outreach,” Mr Sadauki said.

The director general of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Habu Gumel, in a message sent to the conference, said the institute is collaborating with dRPC.

The collaboration is bordered on advocacy to increase funding for family planning, routine immunization, ending killer diseases in children and primary health care.

Mr Gumel, a professor of Political Science, revealed that at the current population growth, Nigeria will be among the four most populous countries in the world by 2050, with an estimated population of 289 million.

He noted that failure to address this challenge will be detrimental to any kind of economic development or initiative to improve the living conditions of the citizens.

The director-general emphasised the need for continuous engagement and dialogue on how to manage Nigeria’s population growth for sustainable development.

“In 2019, NIPSS and development research and project centre, with support from Bill and Melinda Gates foundation, collaborated in the implementation of the NIPSS senior executive course 41, with theme: funding universal healthcare delivery in Nigeria.

“The report was well more received by President Muhammad Buhari and his cabinet last November with a pledge to implement the recommendation.

“This year, 2020, President Buhari has mandated the senior executive course 42 of the national institute, to conduct a study on population growth and the challenges of human capital development in Nigeria.

“There is no doubt that population issues are related to so many other issues such as demography, economics, education, human capital, urbanization, gender, religion, politics, food and nutrition, health and human rights. How a nation manages its population no doubt determines the level of its development,” Mr Gumel said.

While giving his address, Ubale Rano of DRPC, said the meeting was to brainstorm and discuss the key emerging issues related to the adequacy of family planning funding in Kano State.