Major health stories published last week

Some doctors and health professionals took to the streets of Abuja last week to protest the increasing cases of violence meted on their members by patients and their families.

Also, on the international scene, WHO raised alarm over the slow development of new antibiotics to help fight drug-resistant diseases.

Here is a roundup of some of the health stories last week.

FCT doctors, health workers embark on protest

The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) and other health workers on Thursday embarked on a peaceful ‘protest walk’ in Abuja to express their grievances over rising incidence of assault and violence on its members.

The protesters took a walk to the office of the FCT Minister over incessant violence meted on medical doctors and other health workers by relatives of patients.

The protesters also carried placards with several inscriptions indicating their displeasure.

Cancer: Governor’s wife calls for national screening policy

The wife of the Kebbi State governor, Zainab Bagudu, has called for a national screening policy to help in the early detection of cancer.

Mrs Bagudu, who is the founder of a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), MedicAid Cancer Foundation, said this would tackle the challenges faced by states and the federal government in combating the disease.

“We have to put in place the right hospitals and a national screening policy – that every year when an individual reaches a certain age, he or she has to go for screening,” she said.

NHIS unveils ‘health insurance under one roof’

To reduce bottlenecks and fragmentation in service delivery, Nigeria’s Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), has unveiled the “Health Insurance Under One Roof”.

The Executive Secretary of NHIS, Mohammed Sambo, shared the strategy with the leadership of the State Social Health Insurance Agencies at a recent meeting in Abuja, according to a statement by the scheme’s spokesperson, Ayo Osinlu.

The concept recommends the clear definition of scopes of health insurance in Nigeria, and the determination of who covers each of the segments between NHIS and the state agencies, the statement highlighted.

NAFDAC moves against manufacturers of unfortified milk, sugar

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), said on Thursday, it would move against manufacturers of foods not fortified with vitamin A.

The agency expressed regret that some of the companies producing foods such as milk, sugar, salt and oil had not been adding vitamin A, which helps the eyes to function properly.

The Director-General of NAFDAC, Mojisola Adeyeye, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that the agency would also go after all illegal importation of oil into the country.

Two health workers killed as bandits attack Zamfara community

Suspected armed bandits on Tuesday stormed Makosa community in Zurmi Local area of Zamfara State killing two health workers supervising a polio vaccination exercise, residents have said.

Witnesses said the suspected bandits, who stormed the community primary health care centre wielding ‘sophisticated’ weapons, shot dead the health personnel after a verbal disagreement between them.

Residents identified the deceased as Lawali Suleiman and Aliyu Muhammad popularly known as (Ali Invitation). One other person sustained injuries from the attack.

UCTH to Perform First Open Heart Surgery in April

The University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH) has announced that it will conduct its first open heart surgery in the second week of April this year.

The authorities of the hospital said the expected surgical operation will be done by the teaching hospital in partnership with a United States-based team, VOOM Foundation.

Responding to questions in an interview published in the official newsletter of the hospital released at the weekend, the Chief Medical Director of UCTH, Ikpeme Ikpeme, said: “the hospital will join the big leagues of hospitals who have performed heart surgeries and it will be a giant stride achieved, as far as medical practice is concerned.”

Foreign scene

WHO releases guidelines on detection, treatment of novel coronavirus

With the possibility of the spread of the new coronavirus, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has issued guidance on how to detect and treat persons ill with the new virus.

This is following reports of confirmation of the novel coronavirus in a person in Thailand.

The person was a traveler from Wuhan, China, and was identified by Thai officials on January 8. He was hospitalised that day. The person is (was) recovering from the illness according to Thai officials.

As superbugs spread, WHO raises alarm over lack of new antibiotics

The World Health Organisation (WHO) warned on Friday that a dire lack of new antibiotics was threatening efforts to curb the spread of drug-resistant bacteria, which kill tens of thousands of people each year.

The United Nations health agency published two new reports revealing that there are few effective antibiotics in the pipeline, “meaning that the world is running out of options for fighting so-called superbugs.”

“Never has the threat of antimicrobial resistance been more immediate and the need for solutions more urgent,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus.