NAFDAC to move against manufacturers of milk, sugar, salt not fortified with vitamin A

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), said on Thursday, it would move against manufacturers of foods not fortified with vitamin A.

The agency expressed regret that some of the companies producing foods such as milk, sugar, salt and oil had not been adding vitamin A, which helps the eyes to function properly.

Mojisola Adeyeye, the Director-General of NAFDAC, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that the agency would also go after all illegal importation of oil into the country.

“Vitamin A makes the eyes to function well, so we are going after illegal importation of oils because many of them are not fortified, which means that they do not have vitamin A in them.’’

She said the agency was faced with more challenges of ensuring high quality of food because a lot of companies, especially the Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMSEs) were into such businesses.

“We have to make sure that even the SMSEs are producing good quality products.

“Because you are an SMSE does not mean that we will go and test you in SMSE Laboratory, no! NAFDAC has the same laboratory for all shades of companies producing food items.

“We are still going to use the same equipment, so with food NAFDAC ensures that it enlightens the people more and more to create awareness on the dangers of not buying the approved ones,” she said.

Mrs Adeyeye said that the agency was focusing on salt content because there were a lot of cardiovascular diseases in the country.

“The seasoning that we add to food affect lives and if one takes excessive salt, the body will retain more water.’’

The D-G said that if one had the tendency to have hypertension such a person would start developing high blood pressure with a high intake of salt.

“That is why we are concerned about the careful use of salt.

“We are talking about careful use of seasoning, there is nothing wrong in using seasoning, you must use it in moderation but there are some people that are very sensitive to seasoning, including me.’’

She also said that there were some children that could be sensitive to it, saying “my son is one of them.’’

(NAN)