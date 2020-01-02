PEPFAR reaffirms commitment to HIV response

The U.S President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) has reaffirmed its continued commitment to HIV prevention and response in 2020 and beyond.

The Deputy National Coordinator of PEPFAR, Murphy Akpu, gave the assurance in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

Mr Akpu said the Plan would continue to partner with National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) and other stakeholders in stemming the spread of the epidemic.

“We challenge all stakeholders to sustain efforts to push forward and achieve epidemic control in the coming years,” he said.

The PEPFAR coordinator, who expressed optimism that the HIV epidemic in the country would end soon, therefore, felicitated with the government and Nigerians on the New Year and promised to consolidate on the achievements on HIV response.

He said, “on behalf of U.S. Government, PEPFAR country team, I wish to share felicitations of goodwill to our Nigerian government counterparts in the National Agency for the Control of AIDS, federal and state ministries of health, our UN partners, Civil Society stakeholders and all Nigerians.”

