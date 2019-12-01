Gombe govt expresses delight over drop in HIV prevalence

Gombe State on map
Gombe State on map

As the world marks World Aids Day, Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has expressed happiness over the drop in HIV prevalence in the state from 3.4 per cent in 2014 to 1.3 per cent in 2019.

Mr Yahaya made this known in a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Ismaila Misilli, on Sunday, as part of the governor’s goodwill message to commemorate the day in Gombe.

“Today, we celebrate the drop in HIV prevalence in Gombe State, from 3.4 per cent in 2014 to 1.3 per cent in 2019.

“This great achievement is a result of our collective hard work and commitment.

“Let me appreciate the contributions of our state government’s HIV/AIDS Coordinating organ, GomSACA (Gombe State Agency for the Control of Aids), for its effort in the fight against the scourge,” he said.

The governor also acknowledged the contributions of various stakeholders in the fight against the disease, especially donors and implementing partners.

He said others who deserved commendation included civil society groups, traditional and religious leaders, health workers and the media among others.

Mr Yahaya said his administration remained committed to the optimal control of HIV and achieving the target of ending the epidemic by 2030.

He, however, urged all stakeholders to remain focused as the country approached the finish line of this important race against HIV and AIDS.

The governor urged all stakeholders not relent as the fight against HIV and AIDS will not be over until Gombe State records zero prevalence.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.