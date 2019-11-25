Review: Major health stories published last week

Related News

Prominent on the health scene this week was the World Antibiotics Awareness week. The celebration is a one week awareness campaign on the importance of antibiotics and the dangers in the misuse of the medicine.

Here is a roundup of major health stories in the news last week.

HIV/AIDS: New infections still high in Nigeria – Official

As Nigeria prepares to join the rest of the world to commemorate the World AIDS day on December 1, the country still accounts for more than half of new infections and deaths from AIDS-related illnesses globally.

The Director General of the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), Gambo Aliyu, said this at a press conference to commemorate the World AIDS Day (WAD).

Mr Aliyu, on Thursday, also said “less than 40 per cent of adolescent and young people in Nigeria have comprehensive knowledge about HIV.”

Chronic viral hepatitis in Nigeria

The Ministry of Health says no fewer than 16 million individuals in Nigeria are living with chronic Hepatitis B and C virus.

The ministry said the discovery is sequel to a National HIV/AIDS Indicator and Impact Survey carried out in 2018.

A representative for Viral Hepatitis Control in Nigeria, Clement Adeshigbin, said in Taraba State, during a training organised for health workers on how to manage the disease, that viral hepatitis is now globally known to be 10 times more widespread than HIV/AIDS.

Senate moves to establish commission for mental health

A bill that seeks to establish a commission for mental health passed second reading at the Senate on Wednesday.

The bill entitled “A Bill for an Act to provide for the establishment and regulation of mental health and substance abuse services, protect persons with mental health needs and establishment of National Commission for Mental and Substance Abuse Services, for the effective management of mental health in Nigeria and for other related matters, 2019,” was sponsored by Ibrahim Oloriegbe (APC, Kwara Central).

The bill was first introduced to the Senate on October 14 and was passed after the lawmakers debated the provisions.

Europe’s Prisons Not Monitoring Inmates’ Health – WHO

Prison authorities in Europe are not doing enough to monitor the health of inmates, meaning prisoners are more likely to suffer untreated conditions and are released without adequate support, the World Health Organisation said Thursday.

The UN body warned that such failings will come at a “high cost” for society at large as they add to the public health burden.

The WHO collected the data of 39 European countries between 2016 and 2017 and recommended that prisons test for tuberculosis, sexually transmitted diseases, mental health problems, and addictions.

Buhari receives NIPSS report on Universal Healthcare Delivery

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday in Abuja pledged that his administration would ensure that all Nigerians have access to affordable, efficient and equitable healthcare services without the risk of impoverishment.

Receiving the report on ‘‘Funding Universal Healthcare Delivery in Nigeria’’ by the Senior Executive Course 41 of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, President Buhari directed relevant agencies of government to review the submission and ensure its integration into ongoing policies and programmes.

The president recalled that in late 2018, he had approved the study theme for the 2019 Senior Executive Course because of his desire to address the challenges in the country’s health delivery system and improve the wellbeing of the citizens.

Enugu releases N100m for basic healthcare

The Enugu State Government has paid its N100 million counterpart fund for the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHCPF) to enable the state benefit from the initiative.

The BHCPF is one per cent of the Federal Government Consolidated Revenue and contributions from donor grants. The fund was inaugurated by President Buhari and has been set aside to fund the basic health needs of Nigerians.

The Executive Secretary of Enugu State Primary Health Care Development Agency, (ENS-PHCDA) said Enugu government has also passed into law the state health sector reforms law 2017, No 7 which establishes the ENS-PHCDA.

Health, agriculture leaders sign up to prevent antibiotic abuse

Committee leaders for health and agriculture in the Senate have signed up to pledge as “antibiotics guardians” to stop the “irresponsible and inappropriate” use of antibiotics that could lead to resistance.

The chair, Senate committee on health, Ibrahim Oloriegbe, and his colleague in agriculture and productivity, Abdullahi Adamu, signed up at the launch of the “antibiotic Guardian” platform by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

The sign up comes amidst weeklong activities to raise awareness about the improper use of antibiotics and the potential for a disease previously treatable with antibiotics to develop resistance, making present cohort of antibiotics ineffective for treatment.

Mr Oloriegbe also urged the media to develop educative programmes that will educate the public on the use of antibiotics and its harmful use.

Okowa threatens to sack ‘non-committed’ health workers

In line with his administration’s determination to ensure full routine immunization coverage of Delta, the Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has advised health workers not committed to their jobs to resign or be sacked.

The governor gave the warning in Asaba at a meeting with relevant stakeholders on primary healthcare service delivery in the state. He said that routine immunisation could not be toyed with as it was designed to save lives of children.

He said the government had observed that the commitment of some health workers to routine immunisation was poor.

He warned that if they were not ready to show commitment, “they are at liberty to go before actions are taken against them”.

Stunting: UNICEF advocates right macro nutrients for children

UNICEF Nigeria Representative, Peter Hawkins, has advised Nigerian parents to give their children the right macro nutrient to reduce stunting in the country.

Mr Hawkins gave the advice in Abuja at a programme organised to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC).

Mr Hawkins said stunted growth is a reduced growth rate in human development which is a primary manifestation of malnutrition.