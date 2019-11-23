NIPSS celebrates graduating participants of Senior Executive Course 41

Related News

It was celebration galore on Friday as the Senior Executive Course 41 of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, had a graduation dinner to celebrate the end of their training.

The dinner preludes the formal graduation ceremony which will take place on Saturday.

This year, 66 participants will graduate from the programme. They were drawn from different sectors on a one year programme to reflect and exchange ideas on the great issues of society, particularly as they relate to Nigeria and Africa.

The institute was established about 40 years ago as a high-level centre for reflection, research and learning with the objective of serving as the nation’s foremost policy ‘think-tank.’

It is aimed at developing technocrats of high intellectual capacity, conceptualise and anchor the implementation of innovative and dynamic policy initiatives and strategies critical for national development.

Expected at the graduation ceremony is Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and other notable dignities.

The highlight of the graduation is the delivery of an annual lecture which would be delivered by the High Commissioner of Trinidad and Tobago to Nigeria, Wendel De Landro.

Mr Landro is expected to deliver a lecture on Funding Universal Health Care Delivery: lesson from Trinidad and Tobago.

The theme of the lecture is apt, considering the study theme approved by Mr Buhari for the 2019 participants.

Mr Buhari had tasked the 2019 Senior Executive Course to review and suggest ways the health sector can be funded in order for the country to achieve Universal Health Care.

This task was given to the participants because of the president’s desire to address the challenges in the country’s health delivery system and improve the wellbeing of the citizens.

The project and report was done in collaboration with a Non-Government Organisation, development Research and Project Centre (dRPC) PACFaH@Scale.

Speaking at the dinner, the Director-General NIPSS, Habu Galadima, said the dinner is to honour the 66 participants of the Senior Executive Course 41.

“We are here to honour the graduates with their final supper for the course. They have met with the president, Muhammadu Buhari earlier in the day to present their report on the project. We are graduating 66 participants of the senior executive course 41, 2019.”

Mr Galadima wished them well and advised them to implement all they have learnt during the training at their various places of work.

Earlier, in his remarks, Mr Galadima said in exploring the theme, the participants, during the ten-month period of the course, engaged in a series of lectures and seminars, brainstorming sessions, as well as study tours, both domestic and international, with a view to obtaining clear perspectives on funding universal healthcare delivery in Nigeria.

Mr Galadima said: ”I can inform Mr President confidently that this report is a product of thorough and painstaking engagement with relevant stakeholders and critical analysis of the issues and challenges in funding universal healthcare delivery in Nigeria.

“It is our prayer that the government will adopt many of the usable recommendations as part of the ongoing efforts at making healthcare accessible and affordable to all citizens.”