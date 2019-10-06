Yellow Fever funding, increasing heart disease top health stories last week

Related News

Hope was raised last week on the efficiency of Ebola drugs as the 1000th cured Ebola patient in DRC was discharged from the hospital.

Also, some European countries donated funds for the fight against yellow fever in Nigeria and Ebola in the DRC. There was also a lot of reports on researches and breakthrough in science on improving human health.

Here is a roundup of the major health news during the week.

Katsina Govt to immunise 7 million residents against Yellow Fever

The Katsina State Government said it was targeting seven million people in the ongoing vaccination against yellow fever holding across the state.

The vaccination followed the detection of 36 new cases mostly in Danmusa and Kankara Local Government Areas of the state.

The state Deputy Governor, Mannir Yakubu, while inspecting the vaccination exercise pleaded with residents to make use of the opportunity and present themselves for vaccination.

Yellow fever vaccine can be administered on persons aged 9 months to 44 years.

Childhood TB shot possibly protects from lung cancer

A tuberculosis vaccine, BacilleCalmette-Guerin (BCG), may reduce a person’s risk of developing lung cancer if given early in childhood, a six-decade-long study has revealed.

Advertisement

According to the study published in the journal JAMA Open, the use of BCG vaccine in childhood “might be considered for risk reduction for lung cancer over a lifetime.”

The Director of Infectious Diseases at Uniformed Services University in Bethesda, Naomi Aronson, said lower lung cancer rates persisted in those who received the vaccine no matter where they lived, and whether they smoked, drank alcohol or had tuberculosis.

Nutrition: Lagos requires N56billion annually for multi-sectoral action – Official

The Lagos State Government said it needs an average investment of N56 billion annually to implement the multi-sectoral plan of action for nutrition in the state.

Executive Secretary, Civil Society Scaling-Up Nutrition In Nigeria (CS-SUNN), Beatrice Eluaka, said in Lagos during a training organised by CS-SUNN for nutrition and budget officials that malnutrition remained a public health challenge in the state.

Mrs Eluaka said the Lagos State Committee on Food and Nutrition (SCFN) in collaboration with CS-SUN had domesticated the National Policy on Food and Nutrition specific to the state and developed the state multi-sectorial cost work plan.

Ebola: Germany contributes additional 4million euros to WHO

Germany on Friday committed additional money to the World Health Organisation (WHO) and African Union (AU) as part of efforts at fighting Ebola outbreak in Congo, Health Minister, Jens Spahn, said.

Mr Spahn, at a meeting with WHO representatives in the eastern Congolese city of Goma, said Germany was giving a further four million euros (or 4.4 million dollars) to the global health body.

Germany is already the largest contributor worldwide to the WHO ‘s Ebola fund, having given 33.6 million euros since 2015.

Experts express concern over rise in cardiac diseases

The Nigerian Cardiac Society (NCS) has expressed concern over a rise in cardiac diseases in the country.

The NCS, at its 48th annual general meeting and scientific conference held last month in Enugu State, noted that hypertension remains the most important cardiovascular disease risk factor in Nigeria.

“Hypertension affects more than 30 per cent of Nigerians, having been identified as the most important cardiovascular disease risk factor and the commonest cause of heart failure which has a worse prognosis than most cancers in Nigeria,” the NCS said in a communique issued after the conference.

EU supports Nigeria with N31 million to fight yellow fever

The European Union has pledged to assist Nigeria with N31.8 million to combat the outbreak of yellow fever in Katsina and Bauchi States.

There has been an upsurge of yellow fever cases in the two states with more than 30 deaths reported since September. Health officials said the outbreak was traced to people who visited the Yankari Game Reserve in Bauchi.

The fund is aimed at supporting efforts by the Nigerian government and other donor partners toward rolling back the spread of the disease.

A statement issued bythe EU explained that the fund will help affected communities and those most at risk from potential spread of the deadly disease.

10-Fold Surge In S.Africa Teens Treated For HIV

The number of young people in South Africa receiving treatment for HIV has increased tenfold within a decade, a major new study has found.

South Africa has the largest number of HIV-positive people in the world, with around 7.2 million carrying the virus, which causes AIDS.

Researchers studied more than 700,000 young people receiving treatment for the infection and found 10 times the number of adolescents aged between 15-19 being treated compared with 2010.

Authors of the study, published in The Lancet HIV journal, attributed the rise partly due to the success of AIDS prevention programmes that result in better detection and treatment rates.

Fungi from the gut can promote cancer in the pancreas

A new study has found out that fungi that live in the gut appear to have a role in pancreatic cancer.

In a recent Nature paper, the researchers describe how they investigated gut fungi in mice and humans with pancreatic cancer.

The team found that certain species of fungus in the gut can enter the pancreatic duct, which is the tube that the pancreas uses to deliver digestive juices to the intestines.

The new study shows that when pancreatic cancer is present, the fungal populations of pancreatic tumors and the gut differ from those of healthy mice and humans.

DFID commits N18.5billion to tackle acute malnutrition in Borno, Yobe states

The Department for International Development (DFID) has committed N18.5 billion to address the deteriorating nutrition-related crisis in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states from April 2019 to March 2020.

The fund is expected to be spent on eight areas, notably community-based management of acute malnutrition, infant and young child feeding practices, micro nutrient supplementation, health, child protection, water and sanitation hygiene, early childhood development and surveillance.

Even naturally sweet drinks may increase diabetes risk- study

A new study has suggested that naturally sweet drinks, such as 100 per cent fruit juices, as well as artificially sweetened beverages, such as “diet” soft drinks could increase a person’s risk of type 2 diabetes.

Most people believe that naturally sweet drinks are healthful. However, recent research has shown that they are not nearly as good for us as we think.

Research from an international team of investigators from Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston, MA and Fudan University in Shanghai, China, suggests that all sugary drinks, including natural fruit juices and artificially sweetened beverages, could increase diabetes risk.

The study, which appears in the journal Diabetes Care, also offers some hope. It notes that people can decrease this risk by replacing sugary drinks of any kind with non-sweetened beverages, such as water, tea, and coffee.