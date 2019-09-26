Dangote mulls giving out half of wealth to charity

Bill Gates and Alike Dangote on stage at 2019 Goalkeeper event
Bill Gates and Alike Dangote on stage at 2019 Goalkeeper event

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, has said he is looking forward to when he would be giving out half of his wealth to humanitarian work especially in the health sector.

Mr Dangote, who is the chairman of the Dangote Foundation, said on Wednesday that “he was looking forward to when he would be giving half of his wealth to charity like Bill and Melinda Gates.”

Mr Dangote, who has had his foundation in Nigeria since 1994, said he was ‘unaware’ of the magnitude of humanitarian assistance needed in the country “until he met with Mr Gates.”

Mr Dangote was on one of the panel section with Mr Gates during the Goalkeepers event in New York.

The billionaire philanthropists both spoke on malnutrition in Africa with emphasis on Nigeria where they both render health interventions.

He said also said his meeting with Mr Gates “made him a different person as it gave him new ways of appreciating humanity.”

“I never realised we had this massive challenge in the health sector. Really, it is mind-boggling.”

He said his eyes were not opened to the massive health challenges until his foundation collaborated with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Mr Dangote said many Nigerian children are malnourished because they do not get the right vitamins and supplements needed in their meal for survival.

He said malnutrition in the country needs to be addressed seriously “as this is having a toll on the society”.

Panacea

To solve part of the problem, Mr Dangote said they have been in talks with governments in Nigeria to make policies that would enhance food production and processing by manufacturers.

This he explained can be done by fortifying most of the processed food with essential vitamins.

He said they are in talks with the government to make it mandatory for companies to fortify all rice products consumed in the country “because that is one of the staple food consumed in Nigeria.”

Advertisement

wits Advert

“The main food we eat in Nigeria is rice; they eat rice in the morning, afternoon and night. Right now, Dangote is in the process of rice milling and we are setting up so that we apply these nutritious vitamins to the over one million tonnes we will be producing.”

Malnutrition

Nigeria has one of the highest burdens of malnourished children in the world.

Nigeria is also the country with the second-highest burden of stunted children in the world with a national prevalence rate of 32 per cent of children under five.

Most of the high burden states are in the North-west and North-east.

According to UNICEF, an estimated two million children in Nigeria suffer from severe acute malnutrition (SAM), but only two out of every 10 affected are currently accessing treatment.

Also, many women of childbearing age suffer from acute malnutrition.

Malnutrition is also said to be the direct or underlying cause of 45 per cent of all deaths of under-five children in the country.

Technological interventions

Speaking in a similar vein, Mr Gates said a lot needs to be done to address food insecurity and malnutrition.

He said some of the challenges are also as a result of climate change as many regions are becoming arid.

He said this is having a negative effect on food production and as such technological interventions are needed to mitigate the problems.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.