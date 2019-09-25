Nigerian doctor charged with professional negligence

Yakubu Koji, a medical doctor with the Jimeta Clinic and Maternity, Adamawa State, has appeared before the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) Tribunal, over professional negligence.

Mr Koji, who was being tried in Abuja, was charged with gross professional negligence which led to the death of a patient in his care.

The Registrar of the Council, Tajudeen Sanusi, who read the 12-count charge, also said the incident happened between June 25 and July 7, 2016.

They charges include that Mr Koji failed to consider his judgment by acceding to the demand of his patient, Isa Hamma, who is now late, to undertake a surgery.

It also includes incompetence in the assessment, incorrect diagnosis of illness, negligence in advising the patient on the risk involved in the operation, and failure to obtain informed consent of the patient.

Mr Sanusi said that Mr Koji was grossly negligent in the treatment which resulted in the loss of the patient’s kidney.

He said that the doctor also failed to pass the details and history of the treatment of the patient to the Federal Teaching Hospital in Gombe State, which he referred to the patient.

The prosecuting counsel, Nasiru Aliyu, asked Mr Koji, if he understood the charges and if he was guilty or not.

Mr Koji, however, pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Chairman of the tribunal, Abba Hassan, adjourned the case until September 25, for cross-examination.

