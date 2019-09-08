Yellow Fever outbreak, recruitment of doctors, other dominate health news last week

Related News

Last week, new cases of yellow fever were reported in the Northeast Nigerian states of Borno and Bauchi.

In response to the outbreak, the Nigerian government and its international partners are embarking on a reactive vaccination campaign in three states.

PREMIUM TIMES brings a roundup of some of the important events and developments in the health sector last week

FG to upgrade 22 teaching hospitals – ICRC

The Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), said the government will upgrade 22 of its teaching hospitals and construct a new 500-bed state-of-the-art Specialist Hospital in Abuja.

This will be done through Public-Private Partnership (PPP).

Acting Head, Media and Publicity, ICRC, Patrick Ederaro, said there will be no job losses.

NASS health committees hold retreat

The National Assembly’s health committees organised a retreat for some of the principal officers to discuss with other partners how to improve the Nigerian health sector.

The initiative was aimed at improving primary healthcare centres across the country.

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, while commending both chambers of the National Assembly for the initiative, said the country’s health sector is developing at a very slow pace and this has been evident in the appalling health indices.

Nigerian govt confirms outbreak of yellow fever

Nigeria’s Centre for Disease Control has confirmed the outbreak of yellow fever in Bauchi State.

The Director-General of the NCDC, Chikwe Ihekweazu, in a statement on Friday, said the agency was first notified of the outbreak on August 29.

He said the agency received the report of a confirmed case of yellow fever in Kano State from a laboratory in its network.

Also, the Bauchi State government confirmed an outbreak of the disease in the state on Thursday.

Waxing of pubic hair does not increase risk of STIs

Many health specialists oftentimes advise women, particularly, to avoid shaving or waxing their pubic hair to reduce the risk of STIs.

But a new study from Ohio State University in Columbus shows no connection between “extreme” intimate grooming practices and the presence of STIs.

WHO expresses concerns about attack on Syrian health facilities

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has expressed grave concerns about the reported attack on seven health care facilities in the north-west of Syria.

The attack was said to have occurred from August 28 to 30.

Ogun govt. approves recruitment of doctors for OOUTH

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has approved the immediate recruitment of resident doctors for the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), in Sagamu.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Kunle Somorin, said this is a sequel to the recommendations of a committee set up to consider the causes of the challenges facing the hospital.

He said the action is part of the government’s efforts to reposition the institution.

Accelerate efforts to eliminate cervical cancer – WHO

The World Health Organisation has urged countries in its South-East Asia Region to accelerate efforts to eliminate cervical cancer by 2030.

The Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia, Poonam Khetrapal Singh, at the 72nd Session of WHO Regional Committee in Delhi, said, “countries need to expand vaccination, screening, detection and treatment services for everyone, everywhere to address the growing problem of cervical cancer.”

Cervical cancer is a significant public health problem in the region. In 2018, an estimated 158,000 new cases and 95,766 deaths were reported due to cervical cancer, which is the third most common type of cancer.

Father’s genes influence baby’s sex – Study

A man’s genes play a role whether he has sons or daughters, a study of family trees has suggested.

According to the study published in science daily, men also inherit a tendency to have more sons or more daughters from their parents.

This means that a man with more brothers is more likely to have sons, while a man with more sisters is more likely to have daughters.