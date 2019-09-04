Kidnapped medical director of top Nigerian hospital released

Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital
Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital [PHOTO CREDIT: https://isth.com.ng/]

The Chief Medical Director of Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital, Sylvanus Okogbenin, has been released ten days after he was abducted by gunmen.

Mr Okogbenin was kidnapped by gunmen on August 26 at the Ramat Park area of Benin City, Edo State capital.

He was on his way to Irrua when the gunmen seized him.

Two security personnel who were accompanying him were killed in the process while some passers-by were also hit by stray bullets.

Doctors at the hospital went on strike to protest the abduction.

The Edo State Commissioner of Police, Danmallam Mohammed, told Channels TV that the CMD was released unharmed.

Also, the spokesperson of Edo Police Command, Chidi Nwabuzo, confirmed the release of Mr Okogbenin.

Mr Nwabuzo told PREMIUM TIMES that Mr Okogbenin was released Wednesday morning.

“ The news about his release is true. He has been released this morning. Further information will be released later,” he said.

Neither the police nor officials of the health ministry agreed to speak on whether or not ransom was paid to free the doctor

