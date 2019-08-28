Nigeria reviews guidelines for disease surveillance

Chikwe Ihekweazu, CEO, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.
Chikwe Ihekweazu, CEO, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

The Director-General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Chikwe Ihekweazu, said the centre is reviewing the technical guidelines for Nigeria’s Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response strategy, alongside government and international partners.

Mr Ihekweazu said this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.

He explained that the goal was to develop a concise plan to ensure improved detection and response to infectious disease outbreaks.

Mr Ihekweazu said the challenges of being an early starter was becoming very difficult to integrate with many other good systems because the centre has developed very well over the years in just one system.

“We should not be dogmatic in our review; rather, we should dynamically approach this as a guide that will help us further the work that we do to improve our surveillance and response system.

“We must leverage on the opportunities of new technologies to improve the work we already do. We do not need to entirely reinvent the wheel but must pursue avenues to collaborate and integrate to achieve the common objectives.”

Mr Ihekweazu, however, disclosed that there was a level of commitment as a nation to combat infectious diseases. He noted that surveillance is a collaborative effort that requires the support of States and Tertiary Hospitals.

He said Nigeria would be the first country to adapt the Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response (IDSR) system of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.