African health ministers have adopted a 10-year regional strategy to strengthen integrated disease surveillance and response in the continent.

The ministers adopted the Regional Strategy for Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response 2020–2030 on Wednesday at the 69th session of the WHO Regional Committee for Africa, in Brazzaville, the Republic of Congo.

The Regional Committee is the governing mechanism and consists of the health ministers of the 47 member states of the WHO African Region.

The ministers and other delegates have been meeting since Monday to discuss ways to improve the state of health in the member states.

The committee meets once a year to review critical health issues in the continent and to advise on appropriate strategies to improve health outcomes.

According to a press statement from the meeting in Brazzaville, the adopted aims at mitigating the devastating impact of outbreaks of diseases such as Ebola, Lassa Fever, among others.

The statement said the strategy is necessary for disease control because of the increasing reports of acute public health events across countries.

It said it has become imperative for African countries to be able to respond to health emergencies because acute public health events are being reported every four days on the continent.

“Africa has more outbreaks and other health emergencies than any other region of the world, and many of them could be prevented or controlled through proven public health interventions,” WHO said.

The international health agency said a recent analysis it conducted indicates that emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases and public health emergencies are on the rise, predictably in certain areas and unpredictably in other places.

Nigeria in recent years has had outbreaks of diseases such as lassa fever, yellow fever, meningitis and most recently Ebola virus.

The risk of disease transmission has been increasing largely due to the growth of cross-border movements and international travel, increasing human population density and informal settlements along with climate change impacts and changes in the way humans and wild animals interacts.

WHO said more than 80 per cent of the public health emergencies in the WHO African Region between 2016 and 2018 were due to infectious diseases.

The new strategy aims to ensure that countries cope with major outbreaks and other health emergencies.

“It is crucial for all countries to have an effective surveillance system, which can track common diseases and set off alarms for the timely containment of disease epidemics or for early detection and investigation of any abnormal clustering of cases or deaths of a new event,” it said.

The new strategy builds on more than 20 years of working with a comprehensive, evidence-based integrated surveillance system that ensures countries stay a step ahead of many dangerous pathogens.

WHO Regional Director for Africa, Matshidiso Moeti, said the current Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo is a poignant reminder of the importance of a strong surveillance system.

“Only when every case is promptly detected, quickly hospitalised and offered timely medical care – and all close contacts vaccinated and properly monitored – will the Ebola outbreak end. Equally important, devastating outbreaks can be ‘nipped in the bud’ if cases are quickly detected before they widely spread in communities,” she said.

The regional strategy urges the WHO member states to establish and sustain robust public health surveillance and resilient health systems and to commit the necessary financial resources (domestic and external) to priority interventions.

These include ensuring good leadership and vigorous accountability frameworks, promoting the availability of skilled health workers at all levels, providing feedback to communities and sharing information among member states, strengthening high-quality community-based surveillance for the early detection and reporting of priority diseases and improving national laboratory systems.

A WHO progress report that looked at the past five years of integrated disease surveillance and response found that countries have made significant advances.

Chief among the progress highlighted is the multidisciplinary regional workforce in place that has been instrumental in responding to major outbreaks.

Additionally, a large number of countries in the WHO African Region have a public health emergency operation centre and have conducted risk profiling and mapping. By 2018, 38 Member States had conducted voluntary joint external evaluations of their emergency response capabilities.

Member States are signatories to the International Health Regulations (IHR) (2005) and thus are legally bound to work together to stop the international spread of disease.

In 2017 and 2018, all 47 member states submitted their IHR annual reports, compared with only 22 member states in 2016.

Great concern remains that no member state met all the required IHR capacities, meaning that no country has the full capacity needed to prevent outbreaks from spreading beyond their borders.

Only six countries have mobilised adequate resources to implement IHR, and fewer than a third of the member states have a functional laboratory system.

Ms Moeti said, “with this new blueprint for strengthening Africa’s surveillance and response to disease in hand, we hope countries will make the investments needed to beef up their capacities.”

“Paying now for robust surveillance will create a huge dividend in better health for Africans, not only now but in the future,” she said.

The new strategy calls on WHO and partners to provide technical and financial support for its implementation and to document progress.