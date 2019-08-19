Buhari appoints new head for National Obstetric Fistula Centre

National Obstetric Fistula Centre

The federal government has approved the appointment of Johnson Obuna as the substantive head of the National Obstetric Fistula Centre, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.

The appointment was confirmed in a press statement signed by the spokesperson of the Federal Ministry of Health, Ogundoro Modupe, on Monday.

The statement said the appointment is for an initial four-year term and took effect from August 5.

Mr Obuna is an associate professor in obstetrics and gynaecology.

The National Obstetric Fistula Centre is one of the national health institutions which specialises in the treatment of fistula in Nigeria.

Obstetric Fistula is a hole between the vagina and rectum or bladder, caused by prolonged, obstructed labour, leaving a woman incontinent of urine or faeces or both.

The centre performs reconstructive surgeries and serves as a reference centre for treatment of other ailments such as pelvic organ prolapse, bladder stones, breast and cervical cancer screening for women, and prostate for men among others services.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Abdulaziz Abdullahi, while congratulating the new MD, tasked him to use his wealth of experience as a specialist in the field to address the health yearnings of Nigerians for an effective and responsive health care delivery system.

Mr Abdullahi urged Mr Obuna to justify the confidence reposed in him by President Muhammadu Buhari.

