Global artistes, athletes sign pledge to end AIDS, TB, Malaria by 2030

British-Nigerian-American actor, David Oyelowo, has joined other global artistes and athletes to sign an open letter to seven-year- olds, promising to end AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria as epidemics by 2030 – the year the children will become adults.

By 2030, the seven-year-olds will be 18.

Other Signatories include: popular musicians, Sir Elton John and Ed Sheeran, comedian Trevor Noah, captain of the France national women’s football team Amandine Henry, and Antoine Griezmann and Thomas Lemar of the French national men’s team.

Others are Annie Lennox, Baaba Maal, Charlize Theron, Cindy Bruna, Daniel Brühl, Diane Kruger, Freida Pinto, Jennifer Garner, Laura Whitmore, Neil Patrick Harris, Naomie Harris, Ndileka Mandela, Noëlla Coursaris, Noom Diawara, Panti Bliss, Penélope Cruz, Richard Curtis, Sifiso Mlungwana, Simon Pegg, Stephen Fry, Stephen Merchant, Thandie Newton, Vanessa Kingori, Vanessa Kirby, Will Poulter, Youssou N’Dour, Zara Larsson, Zonke.

The letter is a call to action for the world to step up the fight to end the three deadliest infectious diseases.

The letter reads: “Let’s be honest, we’re leaving you with a long to-do list – fighting injustice, promoting equality, protecting the planet. But, we promise you this: over the next 11 years, we are going to do everything we can to remove one thing from that list. Actually, we’ll remove three things: AIDS. Tuberculosis. Malaria. We will step up the fight, so you don’t have to.”

The open letter, which launches on Wednesday on the agency’s website encourages the public to add their names.

It was penned in support of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria. The Fund is one of the world’s leading funders in the fight to end the three diseases as epidemics by 2030.

Global artists, athletes and activists from around the world signed the letter in advance of the launch.

This year is a decisive moment in the fight against AIDS, TB and malaria.

The letter stated that the three diseases are regaining grounds and all the progress made are at the danger of slipping away.

“2030 is the deadline to reach the Global Goals – a plan to solve some of today’s biggest problems including beating these diseases. That is why we’re calling on the world to fight harder, smarter, together,” it said.

The Global Fund seeks to raise at least US$14 billion for the next three years to help save 16 million lives, cut the mortality rate from HIV, TB and malaria in half, and build stronger health systems by 2023.

In October, France will host the Global Fund’s Sixth Replenishment Conference in Lyon, where world leaders, philanthropists and companies will gather to make pledges to the Global Fund.

The Executive Director of the Global Fund, Peter Sands, said “When global leaders signed on to the Sustainable Development Goals, they made a promise to end the epidemics of AIDS, TB and malaria by 2030. We are determined to make this a reality. By stepping up the fight, we can free the next generation from these terrible diseases.”

The letter to the 7-year-olds is supported by leading advocacy organization, Global Citizen.

From today, the public can take action by signing the letter for the chance to earn tickets to the Global Citizen Festival in New York in September.

The campaign is also being promoted worldwide through an outdoor advertising campaign supported by JCDecaux, the No. 1 outdoor advertising company worldwide.