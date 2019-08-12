Yellow Fever: Ebonyi to conduct mass immunisation of residents

Related News

Following a recent outbreak of Yellow Fever in Ebonyi State, the state government on Monday said it will soon begin mass immunisation campaign against the disease in the 13 local government areas of the state.

It said the programme will be implemented in conjunction with all United Nations agencies and other partners.

The outbreak in the state began on 15 July and with some deaths recorded.

The immunisation exercises will target residents of the state between the ages of 9 months and 44 years.

The government added that those above the ages would get an immune booster

At a press briefing in Abakaliki, the state Commissioner for Health, Daniel Umezurike, said an International Coordinating Group (ICG) process has been completed for the mass immunisation campaign.

“Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) declared this an outbreak of yellow fever and reactivated the National Rapid response team comprising NCDC, NAPHCDA and WHO on 1st August 2019 to support our state.

“The summary of the situation report is that since the current outbreak of yellow fever, Ebonyi state has recorded a total of 9 positive cases with two deaths among positive cases.

“Presently, we still have six patients on admission; three in Ndingele MDG, one in Iboko General Hospital and two in Alex Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital Abakaliki. However, the index case has been successfully managed and discharged from MDG Ndingele.

“At present, the ICG process has been completed for possible mass vaccination for all residents of Ebonyi state. The state Ministry of Health is working with all the UN agencies and other partners to conduct mass reactive vaccination campaign for the state within the

target age of 9months-44 years”, Mr Umezuruike said.

The commissioner urged the residents not to panic as the state government and its partners are working hard to prevent further spread of the virus.