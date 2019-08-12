Yellow Fever: Ebonyi to conduct mass immunisation of residents

Ebonyi State Map
Ebonyi State Map

Following a recent outbreak of Yellow Fever in Ebonyi State, the state government on Monday said it will soon begin mass immunisation campaign against the disease in the 13 local government areas of the state.

It said the programme will be implemented in conjunction with all United Nations agencies and other partners.

The outbreak in the state began on 15 July and with some deaths recorded.

The immunisation exercises will target residents of the state between the ages of 9 months and 44 years.

The government added that those above the ages would get an immune booster

At a press briefing in Abakaliki, the state Commissioner for Health, Daniel Umezurike, said an International Coordinating Group (ICG) process has been completed for the mass immunisation campaign.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

“Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) declared this an outbreak of yellow fever and reactivated the National Rapid response team comprising NCDC, NAPHCDA and WHO on 1st August 2019 to support our state.

“The summary of the situation report is that since the current outbreak of yellow fever, Ebonyi state has recorded a total of 9 positive cases with two deaths among positive cases.

“Presently, we still have six patients on admission; three in Ndingele MDG, one in Iboko General Hospital and two in Alex Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital Abakaliki. However, the index case has been successfully managed and discharged from MDG Ndingele.

“At present, the ICG process has been completed for possible mass vaccination for all residents of Ebonyi state. The state Ministry of Health is working with all the UN agencies and other partners to conduct mass reactive vaccination campaign for the state within the
target age of 9months-44 years”, Mr Umezuruike said.

The commissioner urged the residents not to panic as the state government and its partners are working hard to prevent further spread of the virus.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.