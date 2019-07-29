Epidemiologists hold 8th Annual Scientific Conference in Jos

Related News

The 8th Annual Scientific Conference and General Meeting of the Epidemiological Society of Nigeria (EPiSON) will begin today in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

The event is being put together by EPiSON in conjunction with PACFaH@Scale.

It will hold between Monday and Wednesday with the theme “Enhancing Implementation Science through Epidemiology Research”.

According to organisers, discussions will be centred on the need for social epidemiology in Primary Health Care (PHC) delivery for the quest for Universal Health Coverage, the ‘PHC under One Roof’.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the “PHC under One Roof” is modelled on guidelines developed by the World Health Organisation (WHO) for integrated district-based service delivery and on majorly, the principle of integration of all PHC services delivered under one authority, at a minimum.

It consists of health education and promotion, maternal and child health, family planning, immunisation, disease control, essential drugs, nutrition and treatment of common ailments.

The term epidemiology covers the description and causes of not only epidemic diseases but diseases in general.

Epidemiologists help with the study design, collection, statistical analysis of data, interpretation and dissemination of results of health and disease conditions in defined populations.

Through the study of Epidemiology, Nigeria’s Health Emergency Agency (NCDC) has been able to keep track of disease outbreaks such as cholera, yellow fever, monkeypox, Lassa fever etc.

But experts in the field complain of not having enough capacity, resources and access in monitoring activities at the PHC level.

It is on that backdrop that this year’s conference will be holding.

The event will kick-start with a workshop on Monday with the theme (sub): ‘the role of Epidemiology in non-communicable diseases’.

PREMIUM TIMES will bring you the live coverage of the main event on Tuesday.