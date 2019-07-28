Major health stories in the news last week

Related News

Cholera: NCDC records 82 suspected cases in Adamawa, Bauchi, Katsina

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says it recorded 82 suspected cases of cholera from seven local government areas in three states. These are Adamawa with 60 cases, Bauchi, two; and Katsina State, 20 cases.

The Director-General of the centre, Chikwe Ihekweazu, said 36 of the reported cases were confirmed in laboratory and one death recorded.

Mr Ihekweazu stated that the Cholera Technical Working Group (TWG) had continued to coordinate activities in the states, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Water Resources (FMWR) and support from development partners.

Doctors in India remove 69 chains, coins from 26-year –old’s stomach

Doctors in an Indian hospital have expressed shock following the discovery of coins and jewellery in the stomach of a 26-year-old woman.

Runi Khatun was rushed to Rampurhat Government Medical College and Hospital after she became weak and emaciated and the doctors discovered that she had swallowed various items.

The doctors while carrying out surgery on her, brought out 69 chains, 80 earrings, 46 coins, eight lockets, 11 nose rings, five anklets and one wristwatch.

700,000 malnourished Nigerian kids get UNICEF support

UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said it supported 700,000 malnourished children in Nigeria with Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF) as at December 2018.

The Chief Nutritionist, UNICEF Nigeria, Simeon Nanama, said UNICEF has over the years been supporting the government to prevent and address the problem of malnutrition in the country.

The partnership, according to him, includes rendering technical support in focused states for intervention to develop policies, strategies andplans to address malnutrition.

He said the organisation also supported government on issues related to legislation that could create favourable environment for improved nutrition.

EU earmarks 10 million Euros for solar energy in Adamawa hospitals

The European Union (EU) will spend 10 million Euros (Over N4 billion) in providing solar energy to some health facilities in Adamawa, the EU Head of Cooperation, Kurt Cornelis, said.

Mr Cornelis said the partnership between Adamawa State Government, DFID, and the EU is to launch a project that will help to provide access to sustainable energy to power hospitals that are off the grid in the state.

“The project — Solar Nigeria — is not new; it has proven to be successful in its first and second phases in Lagos State and in Kaduna State, which were fully funded by DFID.

“The EU is scaling this project now by committing 30 Million Euros to support Kano, Kaduna and Adamawa states and additional 7.5 million Euros in Borno

Beware of consumption of ‘ponmo’, NAFDAC warns Nigerians

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has warned Nigerians to be careful when buying animal hides, popularly known as ‘ponmo.’

The Director-General of the agency, Moji Adeyeye, said: “unscrupulous businessmen and traders are now diverting animal hides meant for industrial use into the food chain for consumption.”

Mrs Adeyeye said that investigations further revealed that some of the companies illegally imported hides from countries such as Lebanon and Turkey.

The statement indicated that consumption of such animal hides exposes one to the risk of liver, kidney and heart damage, increased risk of Aplastic anaemia, central nervous system toxicity and cancer.

Designer Babies: WHO issues warning against genome editing

The World Health Organisation has strongly warned against clinically modifying the gene of eggs, sperms or the embryo to produce genetically edited babies.

The UN health agency said “it would be irresponsible for any anyone at this time to proceed with clinical application of human germline genome editing” without an agreed international standard regulating the practice.

This recommendation was given by the WHO expert advisory committee on governance and oversight of human genome editing.

North-east crisis: MSF raises the alarm over growing mental illness

Médecins San Frontiers (MSF), otherwise called ‘Doctors Without Borders, has raised the alarm over growing mental ailment in some parts of the trouble North-east region.

In a statement issued in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, the group lamented that desperate living conditions and lack of protection have aggravated the mental health of the people in parts of the region.

The humanitarian group called for urgent reinforcement of humanitarian response in the troubled area.