Over 500 benefit from medical outreach in Abuja community

Over 500 residents, on Saturday, benefited from a free medical and welfare outreach programme at Kurudu, a village in Bwari Local Government Area of Abuja.

The programme, organised by the Redeemed Christian Church of God, The Throne Room Parish, was part the church’s effort to give back to the society.

Some of the services rendered at the one day mission included donation of clothes, shoes, food items, sanitary pads, and free medical screening and drugs for common ailments.

Most of the beneficiaries were screened for HIV, blood sugar level, malaria, blood pressure and were also given health talks.

Children were also not left out as over 170 were de-wormed.

A beneficiary, Chinyere Uchendu, said she heard about the outreach from her daughter who had called her on the phone.

She thanked the church for the initiative.

Mrs Uchendu, who was seen holding some of the medicines given to her after receiving consultation, said the medicine was for malaria treatment.

“I have benefited a lot, they gave me prayer book, they attended to me and they gave me drugs. I was not feeling too fine. They did test on me and they have given me drugs and the spoke to me on how to take care of my health.”

Another beneficiary, Halimah, said she was yet to be attended to but “her two children had been attended to.”

She thanked the organisers for remembering the community “as not everyone can afford to go to the hospital”.

The assistant pastor of RCCG, the Throne Room, Emmanuel Mulero, said the initiative was part of the church’s corporate social responsibility to the society.

Mr Mulero said it was their way of giving back to the community and showing love to the people of the community.

“…looking at the gospel of Jesus Christ, it deals with the spirit, soul and the body. The body is very important and that is why we have come out here with the medical team. We have about 15 doctors, laboratory scientists and pharmacist and we are here to treat people for free.

“Also we have food items, clothings and we are going to give them counseling. We are also going to have post-treatments for those people that might have very serious case,” he said.

Mr Mulero said the outreach is a quarterly programme done by the church.

He said they have carried out various outreaches at different locations in Abuja on collaboration with the NGO arm of the church known as Community Transformation Empowerment Organisation (CTEO).

Mr Mulero also said the team would settle the medical bills of some of the beneficiaries who were diagnosed with chronic diseases.

Also at the event, the programme officer, CTEO, Onifeloluwa Olokunde, explained further.

She said the reason for the outreach was to touch lives.

She said the outreach encompasses health interventions, menstrual health education, economic strengthening, shelter and protection.