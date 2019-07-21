Major health stories in the news last week

Related News

Lagos tops burden of TB chart in Nigeria – Stakeholders

The Lagos State Government, StopTB Partnership Nigeria and other stakeholders on ending tuberculosis say Lagos State has the highest burden of tuberculosis (TB) in Nigeria.

The Chairman of the Nigerian Stop TB Partnership, Lovett Lawson, said, “Lagos has the highest burden of TB in Nigeria, while Nigeria has the 6th highest burden of TB in the world and the first in Africa.”

According to Ms Lawson, the challenge of TB in Lagos State is associated with a large population and poor living conditions of those living in congregate settings with low awareness of TB.

PCN inducts 188 UNN Pharmacy graduates

The Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN), on Saturday, inducted no fewer than 188 pharmacy graduates of the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) into the council.

Speaking at the induction, the PCN’s Registrar, Elijah Mohammed, warned the inductees against unethical professional conduct.

Mr Mohammed said the council would not hesitate to sanction any of its members who failed to adhere to the ethics of the profession as a pharmacist.

116 million Nigerians lack decent toilets — WaterAid

WaterAid has said 116 million out of approximately 200 million Nigerian citizens do not have access to decent toilet facilities. This has led to 38.8 million of them indulging in open defecation.

The Acting Country Director of WaterAid Nigeria, Evelyn Mere, said this at the launch of the ‘Keep Your Promises Campaign in Abuja on Thursday.’

She said the crisis in the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) sector extends to institutions. For example, 50 per cent of all schools in Nigeria do not have basic water supply and sanitation facilities while 50 per cent of health care facilities lack clean water and 88 per cent of them lacks basic sanitation.

HIV high among Nigeria prisoners – Study

People in Nigerian prisons are two times more likely to be living with HIV than people in the general community, a new study has revealed.

According to a National HIV Assessment Study, HIV among inmates of Nigerian prisons is 2.8 per cent, compared to 1.4 per cent reported in the general population.

The study was conducted by the United Nations Office for Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and led by the National Agency for the Control of Aids (NACA).

“According to the study, the prevalence in prisons was 2.8% compared to 1.4% in the general population. Covering twelve prisons across the six geopolitical zones of the country, the finding indicates that HIV prevalence is more than twice higher among women (6.9%). Generally, older people are more likely to live with HIV and tuberculosis and close to 1 out of 6 women aged 45 years or older is living with HIV.”

Gates, Dangote, restate commitment to polio eradication in Nigeria

The Bill & Melinda Gates and Dangote foundations have restated their commitments to sustaining the fight against polio in Kano State and other parts of Nigeria.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, Abba Anwar, on Saturday in Kano. ‎

‎According to the statement, Dangote and Gates reiterated their promises via a video teleconference on a mid-year review meeting on ‎strengthening strategic routine immunisation held at the Government House in Kano.

Health experts discuss Family Planning in Nigeria

The maiden edition of the ‘Babatunde Osotimehin Legacy Forum’ was held in honour of late Babatunde Osotimehin, a former Nigerian health minister and one of the country’s biggest human export in the global health sector.

Family, friends, health experts and associates of the late health advocate gathered in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State, to discuss how to expand his works and advocacies which were centred on reproductive health.

Mr Osotimehin was renowned for advocating for women’s reproductive health and reproductive rights, particularly within the context of the HIV epidemic.

He was pivotal in driving the Family Planning (FP) 2020 agenda – a commitment to achieve modern contraceptive prevalence for all women I by 2020.

NMA meets with Buhari, decries PHCs

The officers’ committee of the National Medical Association (NMA), at a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, lamented the poor state of primary health care centres (PHCs) in the country.

The NMA officers led by its President, Francis Faduyile, said they were not satisfied with the progress made at the PHCs.

According to him, NMA has suggested that all states should be encouraged to employ medical personnel and other health professionals to boost efficiency at the PHCs.