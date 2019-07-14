Major health stories in the news last week

Related News

PHCs can handle 70% of health challenges in Kwara — Emir

The Emir of Shonga in Kwara, Haliru Yahaya, says 70 per cent of health challenges in the state can be handled at Primary Health Care (PHC) centres if the centres are adequately funded.

The emir spoke at the First Round of 2019 Maternal, Newborn and Child Health Week at Basic Health Centre, Tanke, in Ilorin South Local Government Area on Wednesday.

He said funding of PHCs and payment of salaries to workers were challenges faced in the state.

Polio: Gates foundation urges FG, States to up vaccination

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has called on the federal and state governments in Nigeria not to relent in the campaigns to eradicate wild polio virus.

The President, Global Policy and Advocacy of the Foundation, Mark Suzman, cautioned governments not to relax until Nigeria obtains World Health Organisation’s certificate.

Vaccination used to illustrate the story [Photo Credit: SundiataPost]

Mr Suzman explained that Nigeria is the last country in Africa to have recorded the disease, adding that the country only had a few months to meet its three-year mark specified by WHO before the virus can be termed eradicated.

Medical tribunal convicts two doctors for negligence

A tribunal set up by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) has convicted two medical doctors for negligence.

The doctors, Godwin Maduakor and Nwikwu Vitalis, were convicted in Abuja on Tuesday.

In a judgement read by the chairman of the tribunal, Abba Hassan, Mr Maduakor was found guilty of the charges brought against him and was suspended for six months for count one and three months for count two.

The official said the convictions run concurrently.

NAFDAC indicts National Eye Centre over ‘injection that led to blindness’

Nigeria’s drug control agency, NAFDAC, has said that the Avastin 100mg injection that allegedly led to the blindness of 10 patients at the National Eye Centre, Kaduna was wrongly administered.

According to a statement published on the official website of the agency on Sunday, Avastin was registered in Nigeria for cancer-related ailments, saying its use at the eye centre “was an off-label use”.

NAFDAC

Avastin is a drug used to treat age-related macular degeneration (AMD). It is also used to treat diabetic eye disease and other problems of the retina.

It is injected into the eye to help slow vision loss from these diseases.

Malnutrition: Five Out Of Ten Children Are Stunted In Jigawa – UNICEF

United Nations International Children’s Education Fund (UNICEF) said five out of every 10 children in Jigawa state are stunted due to acute malnutrition.

Philomena Irene, the UNICEF’s Nutrition specialist, said at a workshop in Kano that despite efforts to improve nutrition in the north, the number of malnourished children in the Jigawa remains alarming.

Ms Irene added that in the last four years, stunting rate reduced in the state from 60 per cent to 50 per cent because the government has been paying its counterpart fund, making it possible to access the UNICEF funding.

3.9 million women, girls need reproductive health services in North East – UNFPA

UN Population Fund has said more than 2.3 million girls and 1.6 million women need reproductive health services in the northeast of Nigeria.

The fund’s Country Representative, Eugene Kongnyuy, said no fewer than 7.1 million women were affected by the insurgency in the region.

He called for more commitment to the Programme of Action of the International Conference on Population and Development held in cairo in 1994.

Drinking fruit juice may raise cancer risk – Study claims

A new observational study finds a link between the consumption of sugary drinks, including 100 per cent fruit juices, and the risk of cancer.

Obesity, type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular disease are only some of the conditions that previous studies have associated with sweetened drinks.

Some studies in rodents have suggested that the added sugar in soft drinks can drive the spread of cancer and fuel tumor growth.

Now, new research further explores the link between sugary drinks and cancer. The observational study, appearing in The BMJ, finds an association between high intake of sugary drinks and cancer. The first author of the study is Eloi Chazelas from the Sorbonne Paris Cité Epidemiology and Statistics Research Center in France.