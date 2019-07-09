Medical tribunal convicts two doctors for negligence

Related News

A tribunal set up by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) has convicted two medical doctors for negligence.

The doctors, Godwin Maduakor and Nwikwu Vitalis, were convicted in Abuja on Tuesday.

In a judgement read by the chairman of the tribunal, Abba Hassan, Mr Maduakor was found guilty of the charges brought against him and was suspended for six months for count one and three months for count two.

The official said the convictions run concurrently.

Mr Maduakor is one of the nine medical doctors from Asaba standing trial for alleged professional misconduct ”in the management of a pregnant patient, Rita Uche Ogbuego”.

The others still standing trial from the Asaba Medical Centre, Delta state are Sunday Abiodun, Oyefara Babatunde, Okoye Pascal Nnamdi, Anunnobi Chijioke Ralu, Adigba Ese Onodjohwoyovwe, Ogwu Robinson Onyekachukwu, Okoye Chukwuka and Iyiola Akeem Adewale.

They all pleaded not guilty when the charge was read to them individually.

Also, Mr Vitalis was brought before the tribunal on one-count of professional negligence ”for leaving his clinic open for service without any trained hand to attend to patients”.

The action led to the death of a patient who came in for treatment in his absence.

Mr Vitalis, who has been on suspension since 2016, pleaded not guilty when hearing began in April 2019.

The MDCN is the regulatory body of all medical and alternative medicine practitioners in the country, with a mandate to discipline any erring practitioners whose actions or in-actions fall short of the medical professional ethics.

The MDCN Tribunal has equal jurisdictions with the regular High Court. Hence its ruling can only be challenged at the Court of Appeal.