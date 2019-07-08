NBC commences withdrawal of Eva water batches

Related News

The Nigerian Bottling Company said it has commenced the withdrawal of two batches of 75cl Eva Water produced from May 22 to 23, at its Asejire Plant which did not meet its quality standards.

This is following a recall alert for the product by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

In a statement published on its website on Saturday, the company indicated that it had voluntarily notified NAFDAC of the substandard batches of water on June 20.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how the firm assured consumers of the safety of its products.

The statement read in part, “The Nigerian Bottling Company is aware of the Public Alert No.0011/2019 issued by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

“As noted in the alert, on 20th of June 2019 NBC voluntarily notified NAFDAC of two batches of Eva Water (75cl) produced from May 22-23, 2019 in our Asejire Plant (one of our eight manufacturing plants across the country), which did not meet our quality standards.

“We had commenced the withdrawal of the affected batches which are 220519.14.27 AC4 and 230519.15.15 AC4 (these numbers can be found around the neck of the bottle), before the NAFDAC announcement and are cooperating with the Agency in their investigation.

“We regret the inconvenience this issue may have caused our consumers, and we request consumers in possession of products with the stated batch numbers to return them to our nearest offices or distributors/dealers for replacement.”

The company, however, assured consumers that there were no issues with other batches of Eva Water.

“We confirm that other batches of our premium Eva Water are safe to drink and reassure our consumers of our commitment to the highest quality standards, product safety and consumer,” it said.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported how NAFDAC in a Twitter message, directed the NBC to recall the table water due to ‘impurity in the water’.

The agency also confirmed that NBC had voluntarily informed it of a change in colour of the product from colourless to light green and the presence of particles in two lots.