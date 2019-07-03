NACA DG resigned voluntarily, not sacked – Presidency

Outgoing Sani Aliyu, Director-General, National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA)
Outgoing Sani Aliyu, Director-General, National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA)

The Presidency on Tuesday night confirmed that erstwhile Director-General of the National Agency for the Control of Aids (NACA), Sani Aliyu, resigned his appointment voluntarily.

The President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, who confirmed the development on his Facebook page in Abuja, dismissed insinuations in some quarters that the DG was sacked.

Mr Shehu said: “Dr Sani Aliyu, the erstwhile Director-General of the National Agency for the Control of Aids, resigned voluntarily and this was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“This distinguished Nigerian resigned in order to give full attention to his pursuit of an important UN job.

“In this regard, false reporting to the effect that he was sacked for one reason or the other is unhelpful to his legitimate aspiration. He left on his own.’’

The Permanent Secretary, General Services in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Olusegun Adekunle, had on Tuesday via a statement announced the appointment of Gambo Aliyu as the new Director-General of NACA.

He said the appointment of the new head of NACA, which was approved by President Buhari, was in line with the provision of Section 8, Sub-Section (4) of National Agency for the Control of Aids (Establishment) Act, 2007.

Mr Adekunle disclosed that Mr Aliyu’s appointment as the Director-General of the agency was for an initial term of four years.

(NAN)

Akwa Ibom advertD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.