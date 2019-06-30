New yellow card for Nigerians, Rivers’ HIV policy, others top health stories last week

Related News

Nigerian govt to phase out old yellow card July 1 – Official

The Nigerian government will phase out the old version of the yellow card from July 1, the Ministry of Health announced on Friday.

The ministry said in a press statement signed by its director of media, Boade Akinola, that the new e-Yellow card, which was introduced in August 2017, will become the only valid document proof of vaccination against Yellow Fever from that date.

The statement quoted the permanent secretary of the ministry, Abdulaziz Abudullahi, as describing the new card as an electronic version with enhanced security features verifiable anywhere in the world.

This, he explained, can be done by scanning the bar code or checking the card number on the yellow card portal.

Rivers govt abolishes health facility user-fees for persons living with HIV

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, announced that the state has abolished health facility user-fees for persons living with HIV as advocated by the U.S. Government.

Mr Wike said the state government would take over payments in all their public health facilities.

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike

This action will increase access to anti-retroviral treatment, improving the likelihood of Rivers State reaching epidemic control of HIV.

WHO announces global progress in elimination of trachoma

The World Health Organisation has said there has been a steady decline in the number of people at risk of trachoma – the world’s leading infectious cause of blindness.

A report by the UN health agency shows that there has been a 91 per cent reduction in the number of cases – fallen from 1.5 billion in 2002 to just over 142 million in 2019.

New data presented at the 22nd meeting of the WHO Alliance for the Global Elimination of Trachoma by 2020 (GET2020) showed that the number of people requiring surgery for trachomatous trichiasis – the late, blinding stage of trachoma – has dropped from 7.6 million in 2002 to 2.5 million in 2019, a reduction of 68 per cent.

Trachoma remains endemic in 44 countries and has blinded or visually impaired around 1.9 million people worldwide. The disease is caused by infection with a bacterium.

WHO, UNICEF, Somalia partner to vaccinate Somali children against polio

Health authorities rolled out a polio campaign in Puntland and Somaliland to vaccinate more than 940,000 childrenunder five years of age.

This is with the aim to stop an ongoing outbreak of a strain of poliovirus circulating in the area. Somaliland, Puntland and other states in Somalia are currently experiencing outbreaks of two polioviruses. Each strain requires a different vaccine.

The campaign runs from June 24 to 27, with support from the World Health Organisation(WHO) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF). It targets all children in the 12 districts in Somaliland and 9 districts in Puntland.

Ebola death toll in DRC rises to 1540 -WHO

The death toll in the latest outbreak of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo has risen to 1540, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said.

The UN health agency said 2,284 people had been infected since the outbreak in the country’s Ituri and North Kivu province nearly 11 months ago.

In spite of the insecurity in the area, WHO insisted that frontline workers were doing all they could to tackle Ebola in Northeast DRC.

Hand washing without soap a waste – UNICEF

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) had advised Nigerians to use soap or ash and running water to wash hands after defecation to prevent infection and illness.

A water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) specialist with UNICEF, Bioye Ogunjobi, said that using water alone is not proper hand washing technique as it could not total clean the hand.

According to him, faeces is oily and cannot easily come off after using tissue paper or water to clean-up after defecation.

Proper hand washing means using soap and running water. This is important because when you put water in a bowl to wash your hands, your hands will not be clean because the same dirty water is being used.

Ten million Nigerians use cannabis – UNODC

The United Nations on Drug and Crime (UNODC) said cannabis is the most widely used drug globally with an estimated 188 million people using the drug in 2018.

Cannabis

UNODC Country Representative, Oliver Stolpe, disclosed this at the 2019 World Drug Day on Wednesday in Abuja.

The theme for the 2019 International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is: ‘Justice for Health, Health for Justice.’

According to him, an estimated 10.6 million Nigerians had used cannabis in the previous year as disclosed in a survey conducted by National Bureau of Statistics with the technical support of UNODC and funded by the European Union.