Seven things to know about Nigeria’s new ‘e-Yellow card’

The federal government has said the old yellow card would no longer be acceptable as from July 1.

The yellow card is an important document which is given to a person after getting a vaccine against the yellow fever disease.

In its stead, a new electronic yellow card would be issued for people who have been vaccinated.

The new e-Yellow card is also expected to stop the racketeering in fake yellow cards which are issued at point of airports and borders.

The yellow card is also meant to forestall the problems of payment to collect the card without getting the vaccination.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends vaccination against yellow fever for all international travellers, nine months of age and older before they come to Nigeria as there is evidence of persistent or periodic yellow fever virus transmission there.

How to get the new card

The Head, Port Services, Ministry of Health, Morenike Alex-Okoh, said those with the old yellow cards could change it at any port health office, airport, borders or the ministry.

She said it is assumed that those with the old card received the jab before acquiring it; ”so they can go to the website, fill in a form through remote and make payment in a bank”.

She said they are to take the old card, the filled form and bank receipt to the port nearest to them where the new card will be issued.

She, however, advised those who have the old yellow card but had never received the vaccine, to do so when collecting the new card.

“It is assumed that the person must have been vaccinated to have the old yellow card, but in a situation where that is not so, the person can receive the vaccine at the point of collecting the new e-yellow card,” she said.

Seven things to know

1. The Yellow card is a document to authenticate that the holder has received a yellow fever vaccine.

2. All international travellers must be vaccinated against yellow fever at least ten days before the expected date of travel

3. The new card can be verified anywhere in the world by scanning the bar code.

4. An individual can check the authenticity of the yellow card issued on the Nigeria Yellow Card Portal.

5. To confirm the validity of the card, there is a six digit number that can be used on the Yellow card website

6. To get a valid yellow card, generate REMITA and pay N2,000 online or at the bank

7. The e-yellow card is expected to carry the holder’s name and passport number.