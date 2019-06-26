USAID provides $243m support for health, education, agriculture in Nigeria

Related News

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has announced financial assistance of $243 million to support Nigeria in reaching its development goals in health, agriculture, and education.

The new funding is additional support from the U.S. government, and it is expected to be channelled towards the development of these sectors.

A press statement released on Wednesday by the U.S. Embassy gave a breakdown of how the funds will be spent.

According to the embassy, $165 million would be used to support activities to build a healthier population.

The fund will assist with malaria control, support maternal and child health, family planning, eradication of tuberculosis and nutrition initiatives.

Another $25 million will be spent on strengthening basic literacy and education in the north, while $22 million will help drive inclusive and sustainable agriculture-led economic growth.

“Also, USAID’s programme will focus on broad-based economic growth, resilience, and the development of safely-managed water supply and sanitation services in urban areas,” the statement said.

$21 million from the fund will be dedicated to activities aimed at ”strengthening political competition and consensus-building, promoting good governance and for efforts to strengthen civil society organisations”.

The assistance is a continuation of the United States’ commitment to supporting the development goals outlined in the development objective assistance agreement signed with the government of Nigeria in 2015.

Importance of funding- Official

The USAID Mission Director, Stephen Haykin, said the funding underscores the continued importance of the relationship between Nigeria and the United States.

“Our strong partnership with Nigeria, its institutions and its people will help their efforts to improve health, education, agriculture and governance system where they are needed most throughout the country,” he said.

This new funding brings the total US assistance provided to Nigeria under the five-year agreement to $1.4 billion.

USAID said it would collaborate with the Nigerian Ministry of Budget and national planning, the Nigerian ministries of health, agriculture, power and education and state-level government counterparts, among others, to structure the $2.5 billion agreement, which runs through the end of 2020.