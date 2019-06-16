Major health news last week

Related News

Over 20 per cent of Nigerians have mental illness – Psychiatrist

A consultant psychiatrist at the Federal Medical Center, Gusau, Zamfara State, Aremu Saad, said over 20 per cent of Nigerians suffer from different forms of mental illnesses.

He said many of the patients do not know that they are not well due to negligence of routine medical checks.

“We are also very sure that only about 20 per cent of those with the illness have violent tendencies and the illness is curable, if medical care is given and the patient adheres to the doctor’s prescriptions.

He said mental illnesses could occur due to drug abuse, genetic transfer, depression, or even if one loses an election, like in recent times in Nigeria.

Traditional ruler turns palace to clinic to assist residents

Abdullahi Ubangida, the village head of Kangimi-Ubangida, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, has turned his palace into a clinic to reduce maternal mortality in the community.

Mr Ubangida said the gesture was to improve access to health services for women and children, who had to travel 20 kilometers to Kawo General Hospital, the nearest health facility.

He said that lack of health facility in the six communities made him to turn his palace to a clinic for residents to access healthcare twice a week.

He said pregnant women trek 20 to 25 kilometers to access the nearest hospital in Kawo for antenatal care and other services.

Indonesia to bar online advert of cigarette

Indonesia’s communications ministry said it would remove all cigarette advertisements from the internet, following a request from the health ministry.

The health ministry cited existing laws banning the promotion of cigarettes and instructed the communications ministry to take action.

The ministry’s spokesman, Ferdinandus Setu, said that communications Minister Rudiantara immediately instructed his department to crawl the internet for ads to be removed.

26-year-old fake drugs manufacturer nabbed in Bauchi

A suspected fake drug manufacturer, Victor Oguwa, has been arrested by the police in Bauchi.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Kamal Datti, disclosed that Mr Oguwa, 26 years old, was arrested alongside some other suspects.

According to him, the police recovered 71 bottles of locally produced codeine, 30 bottles of Tutolin, one carton of ORS used for codeine productions and one pot of codeine ready for refilling.

Others include 100 empty scavenged bottles, 60 bottles top cover and 120 product name tags.

Nigeria needs two million units of blood per annum – Health Ministry

The Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) said on Friday that Nigeria needs an estimated two million units of blood per annum to meet the blood requirements of the populace.

The Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Abdullahi Mashi, said in Abuja at a press conference to commemorate: “World Blood Donor Day” marked on June 14 with the theme: “Safe blood for all”.

He said less blood was currently being donated thereby leading to avoidable deaths, morbidity or ill health, particularly among the women folk, new-born and children, victims of road traffic accidents and insurgencies.

Mr Mashi specifically noted that as long as the demand outstrips the supply, touting and racketeering of blood and blood products would continue to thrive.

New study finds no link between HIV and contraceptive method

A new study conducted in four African countries- Eswatini, Kenya, South Africa and Zambia- has found no link between HIV and contraceptive useage.

Over the past 25 years, as the HIV epidemic took hold in many countries, a number of observational research studies suggested a possible increased risk of HIV acquisition for women using progestogen-only injectables, particularly DMPA-IM.

However, the new research published in Lancet showed that each method had high levels of safety and effectiveness in preventing pregnancy, with methods well- accepted by the women using them.

In Yemen, one woman, six newborn die from pregnancy complications

In Yemen, one woman and six newborn die every two hours from complications during pregnancy or childbirth, UNICEF has said.

The UN agency in the first of a series of short snapshots on maternal and newborn health in Yemen said bringing life into the world in the country can all often turn into tragedy for entire families.

UNICEF Executive Director, Henrietta Fore, said decades of underdevelopment and years of intense fighting have left essential public services including crucial healthcare for mothers and babies on the brink of collapse.

Half of all health facilities in Yemen are not functional due to staff shortages, lack of supplies, inability to meet operational costs or limited access. Those still running face severe shortages in medicine, equipment and staff, putting lives at risk.

One Ebola case confirmed in Uganda

The Uganda Ministry of Health and the World Health Organisation (WHO) have confirmed a case of Ebola Virus Disease in the country.

Although there have been numerous previous alerts, this is the first confirmed case in Uganda during the Ebola outbreak on-going in neighbouring Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The confirmed case is a 5-year-old child from DRC, who travelled with his family on June 9.

Uganda has previous experience managing Ebola outbreaks. In preparation for a possible imported case during the current outbreak in DRC, Uganda has vaccinated nearly 4700 health workers in 165 health facilities (including in the facility where the child is being cared for).

Rotary announces $100 million funding to help eradicate polio

Rotary International has announced that it was giving $100 million in grants to support global effort to end polio, a vaccine-preventable disease that once paralysed hundreds of thousands of children each year.

The funding comes as Rotary and its partners in the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) address the final and most pressing challenges to ending poliovirus transmission.

With Nigeria approaching three years without any reported cases of wild poliovirus, the African region is closer to attaining polio-free status.

The organisation thinks barriers to eradication like weak health systems, insecurity, and mobile and remote populations must be overcome.