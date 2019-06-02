Major Health News Last Week

Related News

Kano discovers new polio case — first in three years

A fresh case of Circulating Polio Virus (CPV) has been discovered in sewage located at Darmanawa Ward in Tarauni Local Government Area of Kano State.

The new incidence has interrupted a three-year polio-free record of the state.

According to medical experts, CPV is mostly linked to poor environmental sanitation. Though it cannot cripple a child, it poses a threat of Wild Polio Virus (WPV).

The primary health care coordinator of Tarauni Local Government Area, Nura Haruna, told journalists that the virus was suspected to have emanated from Zaria Local Government in Kaduna State where two cases of CPV were discovered earlier this year.

Poor welfare: Resident doctors threaten strike

The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) has alerted of a brewing crisis in hospitals owned by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

The crisis is over alleged poor welfare and working condition of health workers.

Roland Aigbovo, the president of the association, said a lingering stagnation of health workers, stalled implementation of skipping policy and poor working condition were responsible for the proposed industrial action.

He said FCTA resident doctors had a meeting with the outgoing Minister of the FCT, Muhammad Bello, and the Permanent Secretary, Chinyeaka Ohaa.

He said while some of the complaints were resolved, the FCTA management has reneged on some of its promises.

JUTH undertakes first brain surgery using drilling machine

The Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) undertook its first surgery to remove a brain tumour, using a machine that drills the skull bone to gain access to the tumour.

The lead neurosurgeon in the operation, Origoya Binitie, said in the past they had to open the brain which was always risky and led to deaths because the brain is delicate.

“It is the first Trans-labyrinthine approach to a posterior fossa tumour. We used the C-Arm machine to drill the skull bone so as to see what is behind even while facing the front of the head.

He said that the tumour had been in the woman for three years before the surgery.

JUTH operates 82-year-old woman, halts 50 years urine leakage

An 82-year-old woman was among 43 victims of Vesico Vagina Fistula (VVF), operated upon by medics of Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH), during a two-weeks medical outreach in Mangu, Plateau State.

VVF is an abnormal fistulous tract extending between the bladder (vesica) and the vagina which allows the continuous involuntary discharge of urine into the vaginal vault. Vaginal fistulas can be upsetting and embarrassing because they leak and cause bad smells.

The most common cause of VVF is usually an injury to the bladder at the time of birth.

The Chief Medical Director of JUTH, Edmund Banwat, said “the 82-year-old woman had lived with the uncontrollable urine leakage for more than 50 years before undergoing the surgery that halted it.’’

Malaria Eradication: WHO, Monaco to inject €2 million euros in eight nations

As part of the measures to eliminate malaria in Africa, the Principality of Monaco and the WHO Regional Office for Africa have forged a new partnership which aims at reducing malaria-related deaths in the Sahel region.

According to WHO, two million Euros will be disbursed over five years to ensure the region is malaria-free.

The funds will support work in eight countries in the Sahel region to accelerate towards malaria elimination. They are Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Chad, The Gambia, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, and Senegal.

Cholera: Nigeria identifies 83 local government areas as ‘hotspots’

As the rainy season begins, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has identified 83 local government areas as “hotspots” for cholera in the country.

The agency says three states, Bauchi, Kano and Zamfara, carry over 70 per cent of the burden of the disease in the country.

Cholera “hotspots” are places where the disease outbreak occurs on a regular basis.

“The disease is endemic in more than 47 countries across the globe. In Africa alone, more than 40 million people live in cholera “hotspots” where outbreaks are (a) regular occurrence,” WHO said.

Female Genital Mutilation thrives in Oyo despite laws banning it

Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) is still being practised in parts of Oyo State despite the global outcry against the practice.

A report issued by a Nigerian organisation working on youth and environmental health revealed this.

The outcome of the findings, acknowledged by a local and an international body, was made available to PREMIUM TIMES by the Executive Director, Value Re-orientation for Community Enhancement (VARCE), Ademola Adebisi.

It showed the prevalence of FGM in Ibadan North-east, Ibadan North, Akinyele and Afijio local government areas of the state.

Skin Health Day: ‘Organic creams’ in Nigeria can cause cancer – Dermatologists

The Nigeria Association of Dermatologists have warned that using mixed skin creams, commonly known as “organic creams”, constituted more danger than good.

The dermatologists raised the alarm at a public sensitisation exercise at Bodija market, Ibadan, on Saturday.

The medical doctors held the campaign to commemorate the 2019 World Skin Health Day, tagged “Skin Care and Sun Protection”.

A consultant dermatologist, Ngozi Akueme, said that many of the organic skin products, which have become major beauty trends, contain high doses of steroids and harmful chemicals, including hydroquinone.