World No Tobacco Day: Ten reasons you should quit smoking

Tobacco smoking is one of the social vices which have been identified by health experts to be harmful to the body.

Tobacco has grave consequences on the health of the users and people around the users who inhale the smoke.

On May 31, yearly, the World observes a World No Smoking Day to raise awareness on the dangers of tobacco and tobacco products.

The annual campaign is an opportunity to raise awareness on the harmful and deadly effects of tobacco use and second-hand smoke exposure, and to discourage the use of tobacco in any form.

The focus of ‘World No Tobacco Day, 2019’ is on “tobacco and lung health.”

Here are some of the reasons why you will want to stop smoking or would not want people smoking around you.

1. Smoking is the cause of about 6 million deaths per year.

2. Tobacco is the second leading cause of death and the fourth leading cause of diseases worldwide.

3. Tobacco has more than 7,000 chemicals in smoke. At least, 250 are known to be harmful, among this, 69 can cause cancer.

4. Tobacco has a harmful effect on every organ in the body

5. Tobacco use is responsible for over 25 deadly diseases including hypertension, heart attack, cancer and other conditions such as asthma, emphysema, tooth loss, diabetes, impotence, stomach ulcer colon polyps, reduced fertility among others.

6. Tobacco use is responsible for some pregnancy-related disorders and conditions

7. Tobacco smoking causes about 30 per cent of all cancer death, 17 per cent of all heart diseases death and at least 80 per cent death from bronchitis and emphysema

8. Lung cancers are largely due to tobacco use.

9. In children, second-hand smoking causes difficulty in digestion, palpitation of the heart and restlessness in sleep, with nightmare.

10. Children exposed to second-hand smoking have the risk of wheezing cough and breathlessness and are likely to become smokers themselves.