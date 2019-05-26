VVF: 43 women undergo surgery by JUTH medics

Jos-University-Teaching-Hospital
Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH). [Photo credit: The Guardian Nigeria]

An 82-year-old woman was among 43 victims of Vesico Vagina Fistula (VVF), operated upon by medics of Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH), during a two weeks medical outreach in Mangu, Plateau State.

VVF is an abnormal fistulous tract extending between the bladder (vesica) and the vagina which allows the continuous involuntary discharge of urine into the vaginal vault.

Vaginal fistulas can be upsetting and embarrassing because they leak and cause bad smells.

The most common cause of VVF is usually an injury to the bladder at the time of birth.

“The 82-year-old woman had lived with the uncontrollable urine leakage for more than 50 years before undergoing the surgery that halted it,’’ Edmund Banwat, Chief Medical Director of JUTH, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Sunday in Jos.

He said that other victims included a nine-year-old girl who also went under the knife to halt the urine leakage that had been her lot for years.

Mr Banwat said that the medical outreach was carried out in conjunction with “Safe Motherhood Partners,’’ a group of professionals, adding that 48 women came out of which 43 undertook the surgery to repair the VVF.

“Generally, that surgical operation costs more than N200,000 per one, but we undertook it free,’’ the professor told NAN.

He attributed the medical condition to obstructed birth or labour, but suspected harmful cultural and traditional practices in the case of the nine-year-old girl.

“In the case of the nine-year-old girl, we suspect she may be a victim of harmful cultural practices like genital mutilation,’’ he said.

The Chief Medical Director said that JUTH was creating more awareness on the disease so as to check its prevalence and mobilise those already affected to seek prompt medical attention.

Medical statistics obtained by NAN indicated that the incidence of VVF has continued to be high in Nigeria in spite of awareness of VVF worldwide.

There are between 400,000 to 800,000 women currently living with VVF in Nigeria, a figure believed to be the highest in the world.

Available records also indicate that nearly 20,000 new cases occur annually, with 90 per cent untreated. (NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.